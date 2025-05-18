Pompey this week confirmed their retained list - with details announced of who’s staying and going at Fratton Park.

The Blues were among a large number of clubs to do likewise in recent days, as a huge number of players are released and talks also going on with out-of-contract talent.

We are right across all the latest details, and have compiled an updated list of every club’s retained and released list in one place, for you to peruse at your leisure.

2 . Accrington Stanley Retained Michael Kelly, Donald Love, Farrend Rawson, Liam Coyle, Ben Woods, Kelsey Mooney, Alex Henderson, Jimmy Knowles, Benn Ward, Devon Matthews, Charlie Caton, Anjola Popoola, Charlie Brown, Tyler Walton, Connor O’Brien, and Josh Woods. Released Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Seb Quirk, Aaron Pickles, Lewis Trickett, Seamus Conneely, Liam Isherwood, Lewis Rhodes, and Ash Hunter. Contract extensions triggered Josh Smith and Charlie Hall. New contracts offered Conor Grant and Dan Martin. Offered pro deals James Rogerson and Finlay Tunstall. Negotiations ongoing Shaun Whalley. Return to parent clubs Billy Crellin, Jake Batty, Sonny Aljofree, and Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Barnsley Retained Jonathan Bland, Luca Connell, Barry Cotter, Andrew Dallas, Mael de Gevigney, Josh Earl, Neil Farrugia, Leo Farrell, Georgie Gent, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Kyran Lofthouse, Kacper Lopata, Kelechi Nwakali, Corey O’Keeffe, Adam Phillips, Rogan Ravenhill, Marc Roberts, Jonathan Russell, Jack Shepherd, Jackson Smith, Fabio Jalo, Max Watters, Vimal Yoganathan Released Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Sam Cosgrove, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West Option taken Connor Barratt Offered contract Luke Alker, Aaron Atkinson, Kieren Flavell, Kieran Graham, Stephen Humphrys, Ziggy Kozluk, Bayley McCann, Tom Senior Returning to parent club Joe Gauci, Dexter Lambikisa, Clement Rodrigues Academy departures Geoffrey Lundoloki, Elliott Probert, Kallum Reid, Maxwell Swift, William Thompson, Malachi Tommy-Mbogba. Owen Warburton | Getty Images Photo Sales