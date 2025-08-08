Harry Clout enjoyed a breakthrough pre-season after penning a first professional deal in July.

Promising Pompey youngster Harry Clout has secured a temporary move away from Fratton Park on the eve of the new Championship campaign.

The 18-year-old has joined National League South side Farnborough on a loan deal until January in what is his first stint away from PO4 after penning professional terms in July.

And the young forward was a regular fixture in the Blues’ friendlies, putting together a string of impressive performances, particularly in a 3-0 victory over the Hawks.

Clout featured in the second warm-up fixture against Farnborough in July, netting Pompey’s second in a dominant 5-0 triumph.

His displays haven’t gone unnoticed by Mousinho who explained the decision to allow the ex-Crystal Palace youngster to depart on loan.

The head coach told the official club website: ‘Harry has been with us for the entire pre-season period and impressed everyone with both his talent and attitude.

‘The next step for him after shining in academy football is to try to get as many minutes as he can in the men’s game.

‘We believe that Farnborough will provide a good setting to do just that and we will be watching Harry’s progress with interest.’