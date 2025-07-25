Isaac Hayden spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Fratton Park.

Isaac Hayden’s Newcastle United future has been plunged into uncertainty.

The Magpies have announced the 30-man squad for their 2025 Asia tour, which will see Eddie Howe’s men play three fixtures as they ramp up their preparations for their upcoming Premier League campaign.

His side face Arsenal, a South Korea K-League All-Stars outfit before rounding off their trip with a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

While there is a notable absentee in Alexander Isak, whose future is uncertain, former Pompey loanee Hayden is another who has been left behind.

The 30-year-old hasn’t registered a first-team outing for Newcastle in three-and-a-half years, with his last outing coming in December 2021.

It’s another clear indication the Jamaica international is once again out of Howe’s plans next term, having fallen down the pecking order in the engine room at St James’ Park.

Hayden is heading into the final 12 months of his six-year deal in the north east and has been looking to secure a permanent move away in recent years.

That looks no different this summer, with reports earlier in the month suggesting the Magpies have given the ex-Arsenal youngster the green light to depart before deadline day on September 1.

During his nine-year stay with the club following his move from the Emirates Stadium in July 2016, the seven-cap international has featured 171 times in all competitions. Hayden has also spent time on loan with Norwich City, Standard Liege, QPR and most recently the Blues during his near-decade long stint.

No Fratton Park return for Isaac Hayden

With Pompey turning their attention into recruiting experience to boost their Championship survival battle, Hayden penned a loan deal for the second half of the campaign.

The midfielder amassed 17 appearances during his six-month stay on the south coast, playing a key role in the Blues’ safety.

Despite his future now seemingly away from St James’ Park after his latest set-back, a return to Fratton Park is seemingly off the cards this summer.

He said: ‘When I came to the club initially it was a “you help me and I’ll help you situation”. I don’t think there’s anything more than that.

‘I think financially it’s a little bit of a difficult conversation and also when I spoke to people at the end of January when I signed, the situation was the club want to go in a younger direction. I don’t think they want to go with players who are my age and above.

‘So it’s one of those where they gave me the games and the platform to play, I’ve played, done well and we’ve stayed up - everyone’s a winner.

‘I knew already for a while it was going to be a situation like that, and they were the circumstances I was coming here under.

‘I’m now go into a situation off the back of some games, some good games, and I can now go into the summer and international football in a good space.’