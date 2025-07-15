Former Portsmouth flop now at centre of transfer drama following Huddersfield Town exit
Former Pompey loanee Josh Koroma is a wanted figure this summer.
Clubs in League One are battling for the 26-year-old’s signature following his exit from Huddersfield Town at the end of the season.
The versatile forward netted 11 goals in 37 appearances in the third tier last term, which saw him end the campaign as the Terriers’ top scorer.
Although it was his best goal return in a season to date, it wasn’t enough to save his John Smith’s Stadium career, with the club axing 18 players from the squad following their disappointing 10th-placed finish.
While it brought to an end a six-year affiliation with the West Yorkshire outfit, Koroma isn’t short of suitors as he searches for a new home.
Following his Huddersfield departure, the two-cap Sierra Leone international appeared to be heading to Barnsley as he began his quest for a fresh start.
After passing his Oakwell medical and agreeing terms with Conor Hourihane’s men, the forward looked set to seal his switch to the Reds last month.
However, our sister paper, The Yorkshire Post, has since revealed talks hav broken down and a deal has now been plunged into darkness.
Koroma would’ve become one of the highest earners at Oakwell but last-minute changes to the contract has now put the move in jeopardy.
The striker is now expected to seal a switch elsewhere, with clubs across the third tier reportedly on high alert.
According to Football League World, Luton Town, Blackpool and Leyton Orient are all admirers of the former Pompey man following his impressive campaign with Huddersfield.
Koroma spent six years with the Terriers, where he scored 35 goals and registered 10 assists in 168 outings in all competitions.
Josh Koroma’s disappointing Pompey loan stay
The forward completed a deadline-day move to Fratton Park in September 2022, penning a season-long loan deal from the West Yorkshire outfit.
And he started his Blues career in impressive fashion, scoring four times and assisting one in his opening six games on the south coast.
However, Koroma would fail to net again in the league for the Blues after a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood in October 2022. It would coincide with a terrible run of form under Danny Cowley, eventually leading to his sacking.
The loanee’s time at Fratton Park would be cut short prematurely in January 2023 under Simon Bassey, who took charge on an interim basis prior to John Mousinho’s appointment.
Koroma’s last appearance in a Blues shirt came in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.
He returned to the Josh Smith’s Stadium after scoring five goals and assisting three in 24 appearances for Pompey in all competitions.
