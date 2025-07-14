After 19 years away from Fratton Park, John Swift is set to become Pompey’s second signing of the transfer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have been given a glowing reference over John Swift.

The midfielder is poised to become the Blues’ second summer signing, having already confirmed the arrival of Adrian Segecic in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swift now looks set to make an emotional return to Fratton Park, 19 years after being released by Pompey aged 11.

The Gosport-born talent departed West Brom at the end of the season after a frustrating three-year stay at the Hawthorns. This saw him net 19 goals and register 12 assists in 126 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies.

Although he was unable to show the form previously seen at Reading, former West Brom boss Tony Mowbray, who spent four months in charge of the Midlands outfit last term, spoke of his admiration over the talented midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Swift featuring in 12 of the 61-year-old’s 17 games in charge at the West Midlands outfit, the head coach was full of praise for the ex-Chelsea ace.

Tony Mowbray on John Swift’s talent

Mowbray told Birmingham Live at the time: ‘I​​ have been really struck by how talented John is really and even managing other clubs, playing against Reading generally, when John would play against us, he was always somebody you needed to pay attention to.

‘So it shouldn't be a surprise to anybody that John Swift can bend one in the top corner from 25 yards.

‘He is a wonderful player and that is why he has been in the team. The dilemma for me has generally been about athleticism against raw talent and I generally feel some games you need athleticism against certain teams that we play against who are full of legs and energy and we have to be careful we don't get overrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have to be able to match that and show aggression and other games when I feel as if we need to keep the ball from the opposition because they are very talented and technical, those are the sort of decisions.

‘I talked last week about at times disappointing John. He scored a couple of goals. He did tell me he hadn't been on the pitch when we'd lost a goal. He had been substituted before Portsmouth probably scored and I think we were 1-0 up when he came off against Plymouth.

‘He had ammunition for me to say 'why am I not playing?' Because I can give him reasons why he is not playing and why this one is playing.

‘It is never personal, I am just trying to help the team win the next game and I have got players that I have to utilise. Some are fast, some are big, some are strong, some are wonderful technically and I have to try and put that jigsaw together for each game to try and win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hopefully they understand that. I felt Burnley was a game for John Swift and he put that ball in the top corner and gave us a platform to go on and get a point from.

John Swift celebrates at Pompey last season | Getty Images

Tony Mowbray reveals reason behind John Swift’s lack of West Brom game time

Swift started just eight of his 12 appearances during Mowbray’s three months in charge at West Brom and scored during their 5-1 triumph against Pompey in January.

The ex-Baggies boss detailed the reasons behind his decision behind the midfielder’s lack of game time despite netting three times during his brief tenure at the Hawthorns.

‘If you look at his history, and I have, he has always had goals and assists. Generally at Reading, for a number of consecutive years, double goals and double assists in the same seasons and it was a bit alarming when I came that there was no goals, no assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All I have tried to do is give him some confidence, give some love but then, as I said, I do feel as if I disappoint them sometimes as well by not selecting them. I hope he knows there is nothing ever personal on the days he doesn't get picked, it's more about the team than the individual.

‘My job is to try and help the club accrue as many points as we can and win as many games as we can. If on any given day I don't feel John should start then he's been sitting on the bench and the days I want to pick him because we need his creativity, his ability to keep the ball, that's when I pick him.

‘Hopefully there's more goals in those boots for him and plenty more game time.’

Your next Pompey read: Thai Pompey Super fan amasses 90 shirts and dreams of visiting Fratton Park after 20 years supporting club he's never seen play live