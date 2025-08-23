West Brom v Portsmouth LIVE: Blues behind at the break
Pompey are back in Championship action today as they make the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.
The Blues have had a mixed start to the new season, beating Oxford United on the opening day before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City last week.
There could be a first outing for Josh Knight, who sealed a move to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee from Hannover 96 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, West Brom head into this afternoon’s contest as one of three remaining teams to have won their opening two games of the campaign so far.
We’ve got build-up and team news before live updates from 3pm when the action gets underway at the Hawthorns.
LIVE: West Brom 1-0 Pompey
Half-time
West Brom 1-0 Pompey at the break.
45'
One minute added on.
44'
Heggebo misses from close range but is spared by the offside flag.
43'
Swift in the book after stopping a West Brom counter attack through Johnston.
42'
Pompey take the set-piece short and Murphy works a shot from 20-yards. His effort takes a deflection and is stopped by Griffiths.
41'
That seems to have woken Pompey up. First Bianchini is stopped by Griffiths before Swanson has a shot, which is deflected behind for a corner.
39'
Pompey are so lucky it’s 2-0. Dozzell’s pass to Swift put his fellow midfield partner under plenty of pressure. West Brom win possession and attack through Mowatt, whose shot is straight at Schmid.
37'
Pompey try and take a quick free-kick but Segecic looses the ball almost instantly before giving away a free-kick of his own.
35'
Pompey starting to struggle with the ball once again. West Brom doing a great job in denying any Blues attack.
Really poor goal for Pompey to concede. The Baggies man has plenty of time to work his shot. No closing down by the Blues.
26'
Goal for West Brom. Johnston works space around 20-yards-out and fires a shot past Schmid. Nothing the Pompey keeper could do to stop that.
20'
Great save by Griffiths - Pompey should be leading! Bianchini is put through by Segecic and tries to chip the Baggies’ stopper but saves well.
19'
First real chance for Pompey. Bishop and Poole combine well and lay off Segecic on the edge of the box. The Aussie talent works some space for a shot but it’s dragged wide.
17'
A couple of boos from the away end as former loanee Josh Griffifths holds the ball.
14'
The hosts have regained the majority of possession in the last five minutes. Pompey haven’t really been able to get near the ball.
10'
It’s brilliant watching Murphy in action. Despite having three players around him, he whips in a delightful ball - although Bishop can’t quite reach it.
The Blues’ set-piece doesn’t quite work out and Swift’s second ball in is flagged for an offside.