Pompey are back in Championship action today as they make the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

The Blues have had a mixed start to the new season, beating Oxford United on the opening day before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City last week.

Meanwhile, West Brom head into this afternoon’s contest as one of three remaining teams to have won their opening two games of the campaign so far.