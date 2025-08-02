LIVE: Pompey v PEC Zwolle

Live

LIVE: Portsmouth v PEC Zwolle

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
Pompey are facing PEC Zwolle in their final pre-season friendly this afternoon. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
PEC Zwolle are the opposition for Pompey‘s final friendly of the summer

Pompey bring down the curtain on their pre-season friendly schedule with the visit of Dutch top-flight side PEC Zwolle.

Taking place at Fratton Park, the Blues are hopeful of an 8,000 crowd for a first home friendly in two seasons as the close in on the August 9 opener against Oxford United.

15:39 BST

41

Biggest applause of the day when Murphy tracks back brilliantly to dispossess Mbayo as the visitors broke.

15:38 BST

38

Murphy starting to pick up a few fouls as Zwolle find him difficult to deal with.

15:32 BST

31

Swift plays Dozzell in all sorts of trouble with a pass out from the edge of the box, with Alvarenga dispossessing the midfielder and firing one over.

15:29 BST

28

Thomas Waddingham chasing plenty of lost causes but just can’t get into the match. Although service to him isn’t great.

15:28 BST

Makes you admire him even more.

15:27 BST

It’s John Mousinho telling his remarkable story about his unusual path into football. And also how he became a manager.

15:26 BST

If you are at a loose end, why not read this.....

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/football/portsmouth-fc/portsmouth-fc-mousinho-brentford-america-oxford-5251777

15:25 BST

To be honest, still waiting for this game to liven up.

15:24 BST

23

Lang digs out a cross from the right, but it is far too close to the keeper and easily taken.

15:19 BST

Mousinho wanted a different game to Reading and this is exactly that.

15:19 BST

19

Very tight affair so far. Both sides knocking the ball around comfortably, but little in the way of decent goal opportunities.

15:13 BST

12

Murphy plays in a deep cross from the left which travels through the box dangerously, but no-one is there to get it.

15:11 BST

As you would expect, Zwolle passing the ball around beautifully, with plenty of composure on the ball.

15:09 BST

8

Murphy blocks a defensive clearance and Lang tries to send him clear, but the defender does well to make amends and cut out the pass.

15:06 BST

6

PEC Zwolle fans in fine voice. Sang something to the tune of Karma Chameleon earlier. Now it appears to be the Gary Roberts song

15:04 BST

3

Murphy fires in a shot from the left which fizzes across goal and is met by Lang at the far post, who keeps it in - but the linesman flags for offside.

15:02 BST

2

Shot over the bar by Thijs Oosting from over the box.

15:01 BST

0

The game is underway.

