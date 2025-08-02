LIVE: Pompey v PEC Zwolle

LIVE: Portsmouth v PEC Zwolle
Pompey bring down the curtain on their pre-season friendly schedule with the visit of Dutch top-flight side PEC Zwolle.
Taking place at Fratton Park, the Blues are hopeful of an 8,000 crowd for a first home friendly in two seasons as the close in on the August 9 opener against Oxford United.
Biggest applause of the day when Murphy tracks back brilliantly to dispossess Mbayo as the visitors broke.
Murphy starting to pick up a few fouls as Zwolle find him difficult to deal with.
Swift plays Dozzell in all sorts of trouble with a pass out from the edge of the box, with Alvarenga dispossessing the midfielder and firing one over.
Thomas Waddingham chasing plenty of lost causes but just can’t get into the match. Although service to him isn’t great.
To be honest, still waiting for this game to liven up.
Lang digs out a cross from the right, but it is far too close to the keeper and easily taken.
Mousinho wanted a different game to Reading and this is exactly that.
Very tight affair so far. Both sides knocking the ball around comfortably, but little in the way of decent goal opportunities.
Murphy plays in a deep cross from the left which travels through the box dangerously, but no-one is there to get it.
As you would expect, Zwolle passing the ball around beautifully, with plenty of composure on the ball.
Murphy blocks a defensive clearance and Lang tries to send him clear, but the defender does well to make amends and cut out the pass.
PEC Zwolle fans in fine voice. Sang something to the tune of Karma Chameleon earlier. Now it appears to be the Gary Roberts song
Murphy fires in a shot from the left which fizzes across goal and is met by Lang at the far post, who keeps it in - but the linesman flags for offside.
Shot over the bar by Thijs Oosting from over the box.
The game is underway.
