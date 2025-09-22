Pitman has now scored 57 goals in 61 appearances for the Isthmian League South Central Division side

A former Pompey favourite has returned yet again - and inevitably marked the occasion with a goal 16 minutes into his comeback.

Brett Pitman has signed up for a third spell at AFC Portchester after making a short-term switch from Dorchester.

With game time restricted at the Southern League Premier South strugglers this term, the 37-year-old has now linked up with a club he knows only too well.

Brett Pitman in his first AFC Portchester spell. Now he’s back for a third spell - and scored upon Saturday’s return. Picture: Nathan Lipsham

Having joined on Friday, Pitman was named on the bench for the weekend FA Trophy second qualifying round clash with Tavistock.

Sure enough, having been introduced in the 70th minute, the prolific striker wrapped up a 3-0 victory with a late goal, finishing off Connor Duffin’s pass, as Portchester progressed in the competition.

Remarkably, it took the ex-Pompey man’s tally to 57 goals in 61 outings across his three highly-productive spells at Wicor Rec, who represented Baffins Milton Rovers last term.

And Spurway, whose side are presently 16th in the Isthmian League South Central Division, is banking on Pitman helping fire them up the table.

Portchester boss: He brings everything

Portchester’s boss told the club’s official website: ‘He (Pitman) brings everything, experience, goals and holds the ball up, he hardly ever gives it away. Then he’s in the right place at the right time, which he has been doing all his career.

‘Hopefully he can keep doing that for us and thanks to Dorchester for letting us have him for a few weeks and we’ll see where it goes.

‘It’s just good to have him around the whole club, the place and then on the pitch because he knows where the net is, which is really good.’

Brett Pitman scored 42 times in 99 appearances during his three seasons with Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Porchester already possess a fine selection of striking talent at the club with top-scorer Alfie Stanley, Lee Wort, Harrison Brook, Ryan Pennery and Zack Willett.

Now they also have a player who plundered 42 goals in 99 appearances during a three-year Fratton Park spell, while Pitman also skippered Blues to the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy.

Life after Portsmouth

After leaving Pompey in the summer of 2020, he went on to represent Swindon and Bristol Rovers in the Football League, before dropping into the non-league game, initially with Eastleigh.

He joined Dorchester late last season to aid their promotion push, only to suffer a 4-3 defeat to AFC Totton in the play-off semi-finals - having initially led 2-0.

However, despite Pitman remaining at the Avenue Stadium, it has been a tough start to the campaign for the Magpies who, before Saturday, had failed to win their opening seven fixtures.

Upon allowing the veteran to temporarily move to Portchester, manager Tom Killick told the club’s website: ‘Brett has signed temporarily for Portchester, with our agreement, to get some game time and we will keep the situation under review going forward.’

Subsequently, Dorchester beat Yate Town 2-0 on Saturday for their first victory of the campaign, lifting them into 18th in Southern League Premier South.