The Portsmouth Academy hot-shot suffered controversial Fratton rejection - but is out to continue on the goal trail in a landmark season for progressive outfit.

Alfie Stanley has set his sights on goals and continuing the rise of one of the area’s upwardly mobile sides after joining their push up the football pyramid.

The former Pompey striker has linked up with AFC Portchester, who are aiming for big things following a phenomenal season of success and reaching the Southern League for the first time.

Boss Gav Spurway has quickly swooped to bring in the 23-year-old, who departed Fratton Park in controversial and heart-breaking fashion in 2021, after leaving Gosport Borough.

It’s a signal of intent from Portchie in their first season at Step 4, after delivering the Wessex League premier division title amid four trophies last term.

Stanley will be expected to deliver cutting edge in the fashion he did at Privett Park over the first half of last season, before his playing time became more limited.

Alife Stanley at MK Dons with Pompey's first team in 2021. | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Alfie Stanley, back row third left, after signing his Pompey scholarship. | Contributor

Speaking to AFC Portchester’s X account, Stanley spoke of his ambition to enjoy football once again and hit the goal trail at Wicor Rec.

Stanley said: ‘I’m really looking forward to it. After speaking to Gav and a couple of people I know, I can see something really good is going on here.

‘I think we can have a successful season. I know the lads had a successful season last year, but I think the lads can emulate that and go again.

‘To win one trophy at any level is hard enough, so to win four says it all.

‘I know Gav (Spurway) briefly and I know a few of the other lads, speaking to them it looks good going forward. Hopefully with the right people and the right way of going about it, we can go again next season.

‘I just want to play football again. The second half of the season was tough for me, I wasn’t playing as much as I did in the first half.

‘I thought I played well enough to warrant playing in the second half of the season, so I just want to enjoy it, score goals, work hard and see where we can go with it.

‘Everything is set up to do well again next year, so let’s hope it goes that way.’

The AFC Portchester switch is the latest move for Stanley after his Pompey rejection with goals flowing through his scholarship, including hitting 26 appearances in as many games before Covid curtailed the 2019-20 season.

The former Mayfield School student then signed a third-year scholarship and made the first-team breakthrough in the Papa John’s Trophy, picking up starts against West Ham under-21s and Cheltenham Town.

Things were looking promising for the Fratton Park season-ticket holder, as he made it into Danny Cowley’s first-team squad at the end of the 2020-21 season and was offered a one-year professional deal.

That was then taken off the table in controversial fashion, however, with the striker then shown the Fratton door.

Stanley had a trial at Burnley before moving on to Dorchester Town, where he bagged 23 goals in 80 outings. Moves to AFC Totton and Gosport followed, with the Pompey boy now out to make a mark in a big season for his new side.