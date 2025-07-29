LIVE Hawks v Portsmouth: Triallist starts at Westleigh Park
Former Blues coach and kitman Shaun North’s side provide the opposition at Westleigh Park, after Saturday’s win over Reading.
We’ll be building to tonight’s 7pm kick-off with team news and talking points, before delivering live commentary of the latest action from John Mousinho’s men.
Kick-off delayed
Match will now kick-off at 7.15pm
Another chance for triallist to impress
Nathan Ferguson remains at Pompey and gets another chance to impress against Hawks. The former Crystal Palace looks like he’s starting at right-back.
Team news is in!
Pompey team v Hawks: Killip; Ferguson, Bowat, Matthews, Farrell; Swanson, Devlin; Lane, Swann, Clout; Agu. Subs: Glover, Thomas, Mullins, Buckland, Wilson, Bailey, Ani, Gilooly, Pfupa, Jablonski, Sylvanus.
A blow for Pompey transfer target
Positive news over Shaughnessy
John Mousinho admitted there’s no cause for alarm following Conor Shaughnessy’s second-half substitution against Reading on Saturday.
The central defender was withdrawn from the action at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on 59 minutes and immediately after receiving on-the-pitch treatment from the club physio.
The 29-year-old, who endured a frustrating 2024-25 campaign because of injury, was spotted sitting in the Blues’ 18-yard box in apparent discomfort following a clearance - something that, naturally, caused the match official to temporarily halt proceedings.
Within minutes, the centre-back was one of four substitutions made by head coach John Mousinho, with the returning Ibane Bowat - another player who has spent his fair share of time in the treatment room over the past 12 months - coming on to make his very first appearance for the club.
However, those fears have since been downplayed, with Mousinho insisting there’s nothing to worry about regarding the player or anyone else who featured against the League One Royals.
What John Mousinho said about Conor Shaughnessy at end of the game
Speaking at the final whistle, following the visitors’ 4-0 triumph, the Pompey boss said: ‘Shaughs just went down with cramp.
‘(But) I think that’s the longest Shaughs has played in quite a while. He did play the back end of the season and played about 60 minutes (Saturday), but matching that off the back of a really heavy week for everyone, we've really pushed the boys this week.
‘So, nothing to worry about there. I think we've got through injury-free. We've got minutes in the tank for the boys, which is really good.’
Conor Shaughnessy’s 2024-25 troubles with injury
Shaughnessy - a free transfer arrival from Burton Albion in the summer of 2023 - proved a key player for Pompey during their League One title-winning season.
The Irishman featured 45 times in the league as the Blues booked promotion back to the Championship for the first time in 12 years, with his last-gasp header against Barnsley clinching the title.
Shaughnessy was subsequently rewarded with a new Fratton Park contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.
It came as no surprise to see the defender named in the Pompey starting XI for their first two games of last season against Leeds and Luton.
However, a calf issue picked up late in the game against the Hatters spelt the beginning of an injury-hit campaign that would ultimately restrict the centre-back to just nine games.
A four-minute cameo against the Hornets marked his much-anticipated return, with 46 and 62-minute outings against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull his reward for a successful recovery.
Since then, the popular defender has played a full part in Pompey’s pre-season preparations, with his outing at Reading his third appearance during the close-season period.
There’s now less than two weeks before the Blues begin their 2025-26 Championship campaign at Oxford United on Saturday, August 9.
Between then and now, Pompey take on the Hawks at Westleigh Park on Tuesday night (7pm), before entertaining Dutch side PEC Zwolle at Fratton Park on Saturday (3pm).
On the back of Mousinho’s diagnosis, it’s expected that Shaughnessy should be available for both fixtures.
A big night for a young player familiar to both camps
Pompey’s forgotten man is poised to make his timely return at a football club where he needs absolutely no introduction.
Reuben Swann has been sidelined by a hip flexor injury during pre-season, ruling him out of the Blues’ opening four friendlies.
Until he sustained the unfortunate issue during Pompey’s Slovakian training camp, John Mousinho had praised the 19-year-old’s attitude and work-rate since returning from a season-long loan at the Hawks.
Having resumed full training on Friday, Swann is pencilled in to mount his first-team comeback at Westleigh Park tonight (7pm).
And it will pit the midfielder against a Shaun North side he featured regularly for last term, helping them finish sixth in Southern Premier League South.
Portsmouth boss: We should see him in some capacity
Mousinho told The News: ‘Reuben trained on Friday and was nowhere near ready for Reading, but on Tuesday we should see him in some capacity.
‘We had a little play around with some numbers when we knew what minutes we were targeting against Reading, so a lot of the players you saw at the back end of the game will probably be starting against Havant.
‘Considering how well the lads finished as well that will be a good thing, but we have by no means decided on what the starting line-up is going to be for the first game of the season and I think Havant it’s a really good opportunity for players to get minutes.
‘It’s a game we wanted to insert into the schedule because of the minutes we’re going to need to get into the boys’ legs.
‘Reading was a very good game for us at this stage of the season. We have tried to upgrade the pre-season friendlies this year, this time last year we played a really good Wycombe side and lost, but it was at the training ground.
‘So going into a stadium on Saturday was important. First of all for the fans to get that different feel, so it became a lot more competitive, and that was really pleasing for us.’
Ben Killip is expected to start in goal at Westleigh Park this evening, with Nicolas Schmid having been the only player to feature for 90 minutes at Reading.
Taking into account those players who appeared in the second half of Saturday’s 4-0 victory, the likes of Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Zak Swanson, Terry Devlin, John Swift, Paddy Lane and Thomas Waddingham could start against the non-leaguers.
Swann, Ibane Bowat and Harry Clout will also be involved, although it remains to be seen whether Nathan Ferguson’s trial will run into another week.
Although Mousinho has previously insisted new signings Luke Le Roux and Mark Kosznovszky will not feature until Saturday, when the Blues face PEC Zwolle.
‘The performance was there in large parts’
He added: ‘Reading was a really good run out. I speak about this every time after pre-season games, number one is from a fitness aspect, making sure we get through it without injury.
‘We’ve got minutes in the tank for the boys, which was really good, while the performance was there in large parts, which is the next part of what makes a good pre-season game. We managed to get the result too, which was also pleasing.
‘It was a good game, Reading pressed us high, we had to figure out at certain times how we were going to get out of that. It was different from some presses and similar to what we expected.
‘It was definitely something which posed us a lot of issues and a lot of problems, as they did for a good Spurs side which went there the previous game.’
