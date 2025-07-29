Portsmouth keeper to the rescue in latest pre-season drama at Hawks

Ben Killip’s late penalty save saw Hawks denied pre-season victory over Pompey.

Killip denied skipper Ryan Seager late on with a fine stop, as the home side failed to make more of a number of presentable chances in the 0-0 draw.

That meant they didn’t claim pre-season bragging rights over the Blues with Seager having the best of the openings, as John Mousinho fielded a mix of subs from Saturday’s win at Reading and youngsters at Westleigh Park.

In fact, all the outfield players were from the academy across the final 30 minutes of action, with the likes of Fraser Thomas and George Wilson taking their moments to impress against senior opposition.

It proved a slow start with it taking 13 minutes for a chance of note, as Jacob Farell couldn’t force the ball home from Ibane Bowat’s header.

Nanu Owusu had the first of a few clear chances for the home side three minutes later, but his finish lacked precision and Ben Killip gathered.

Reuben Swann was having a bright start against his former loan side, but Chinudu Agu couldn’t force home his cross in the 22nd minute.

North’s side had the half’s best chance two minutes later, as Ryan Seager went close but his finish was tame as Killip smothered the ball.

Pompey replied with Terry Devlin and Paddy Lane both heading wide, before Lane’s shot ricocheted off the post from Nathan Ferguson’s cutback.

Hawks had the ball in the net two minutes before the break as Seager fired home from close range, but the ref blew for a foul on Killip.

Ibane Bowat and Reuben Swann were replaced by Fraser Thomas and Michael Ani at the break, with Devlin having a 20 yarder saved two minutes after the restart.

There was another big miss from Seager in the 54th minute, as he completely fluffed his lines from close range from Alfy Whittingham’s cross.

Then Farrell put a free header wide from Zak Swanson’s free-kick, as both sides continued to miss decent openings.

A swathe of second-half chances meant it was Pompey youngsters who got their chance to shine over the final 30 minutes, with all the outfield players from the academy - Killip the only senior player in goal.

George Wilson did well to deny Harvey Bradbury with 13 minutes left, as the sub striker barged his way through the middle.

Then Killip came to his side’s rescue at the death, as Reuben Austin was brought down but the keeper saved brilliantly to his right to deny Seager.

The keeper then kept out Brendan Willson’s header amid late drama as the youngsters managed to see out the draw.