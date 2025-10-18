Former Pompey Leicester, Middlesbrough and Derby striker David Nugent has returned to playng - at the age of 40

Former Pompey and England striker David Nugent is making a playing comeback - four years after announcing his retirement.

The 40-year-old, who was part of the Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning side, has been tempted into lacing up his boots again by a team that operates in the eighth tier of English football.

Leicestershire side Amstey Nomads, who play in the Northern Premier League - Midlands Division, are the club who have secured the former £6m man’s signature, with the Cropston Road side appointing Nugent as a player/coach under current boss Tony Blanchard.

And Nugent’s debut could come as early as today, with Blanchard naming the 171-goal forward among his substitutes for today’s game against Loughborough Students.

Amstey currently sit 11th in the table after 11 games, with just 13 goals scored in that period. However, victory today, with Nugent on board, could see them move up into the play-off places if results elsewhere go their way.

Up until today’s game against the Students, the Nomads’ average home attendance was 377.

David Nugent’s career

Former Bury trainee Nugent has played for eight different senior sides in England and lined up for both Preston North End and Burnley on two separate occasions. His last club was the Lilywhites, whom he joined Pompey from in July 2007, although the latter part of his most recent spell spell at Deepdale (February 2021-June 2021) was spent on loan at Tranmere.

The Huyton-born forward also played for Leicester City - who Pompey play in the Championship today - with Nugent scoring 59 goals in 190 appearances during his four-year stay with the Foxes. A Championship winner with the King Power Stadium side in 2013-14, the striker had being doing the odd bit of media work with the club following his retirement in 2021.

David Nugent’s time at Pompey

Nugent joined Pompey for £6m in the summer of July 2007, after he bagged 17 goals for Preston in 2006-07, and was capped by England v Andorra the same season.

However, within a month of his move to Fratton Park, boss Harry Redknapp was willing to let the then 22-year-old leave.

Speaking to The News in 2018, Redknap said: ‘(Sacha) Gaydamak really wanted him because he was English – he really wanted an English striker - so I went and met Nugent, I had a meeting with him. I wasn’t convinced but he decided he wanted to come.

‘He’s had a good career and done very well, a good player, but for me I wasn’t sure.

‘Once I make up my mind about people maybe I don’t change, I just didn’t fancy him that much when he arrived.

‘When we won at Ipswich (in the FA Cup third round), Nugent came off the bench to score, while Jamo (David James) made some great saves. But I wasn’t crazy on Nugent, he would not have been on the top of my list.

‘Sacha didn’t really get me to sign players, it was just that one. Ian Broomfield (chief scout) fancied him as well and had been speaking to him.

‘They said “Go and meet him and have a chat with him”, so I did. Sunderland also wanted him – and then he came back and said he wanted to join Portsmouth.’

Nugent would go on to feature 22 times for Redknapp during his maiden season at Fratton Park and came off the bench in the FA Cup final win against Cardiff.

And while ’Arry left for Spurs in October 2008, the forward remained at Pompey until the end of his contract in 2011. Indeed, Nugent went on to make 93 appearances for the club. scoring 20 goals.

