The 45-year-old former Pompey man has not managed since being dismissed by Rotherham in April 2024

A former Pompey title-winning coach has been linked with a route back into football after an 18-month absence.

Leam Richardson’s last role was at Rotherham in April 2024, when he was sacked following relegation from the Championship.

Ironically, Hunt was a player under Richardson at both Pompey and Wigan before himself following a pathway into coaching, culminating in taking charge of the League One club.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has claimed Richardson is one of the names in contention to take over the struggling Royals, who are just two points above the relegation zone.

Struggling in 19th spot in League One

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster, which Matt Ritchie missed through injury, left them languishing in 19th position following three wins from their opening 14 league matches.

That disappointing start to the campaign under new owner Rob Couhig cost Hunt his job, having been overseeing the team since December 2024 after Ruben Selles’ exit for Hull.

Now Richardson, who won League One as Wigan manager in 2021-22, is reportedly being considered for the Madejski Stadium job.

As Paul Cook’s trusty assistant, the 45-year-old also achieved success at Fratton Park, with the Blues winning the League Two title in May 2017.

The pair took over Pompey in May 2015 after the club’s lowest Football League finish in their history and achieved promotion two years later on a memorable afternoon at Fratton Park.

There was also the disappointment of a play-off semi-final aggregate defeat to Plymouth in 2015-16, but Cook’s men bounced back to capture the League Two crown 12 months later - ahead of the Pilgrims.

Controversial Portsmouth exit

Weeks after that promotion triumph, Richardson controversially joined Cook in walking out on Pompey for an opportunity at fellow League One club Wigan.

Former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson has been linked with the vacant Reading job. | Getty Images

They subsequently won promotion to the Championship in their first season and remained there until collapsing into administration and dropping back into League One following a 12-point points deduction.

Richardson was eventually appointed caretaker boss in November 2020, a role which became permanent in April 2021 with three games remaining as he saved them from relegation to League Two.

Capturing League One title with Wigan

In the summer of 2021 he rebuilt Wigan, adding Pompey pair Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough to the likes of future Blues favourite Callum Lang.

The rebuild would prove a huge success, with the Latics claiming the title having amassed 92 points to return to the Championship.

Richardson later became Rotherham boss in December 2023, but was sacked shortly before the season’s end after relegation to League One had been confirmed. He had won two of his 24 matches in charge.

Now the 45-year-old is reportedly interesting Reading, with ex-Pompey players Ritchie and Paddy Lane among their squad.