Pompey’s ageless 35-year-old on his eternal passion for football and Fratton Park

At four years his senior, James Milner remains an inspiration for Pompey’s own elder statesman Matt Ritchie.

Only Connor Ogilvie and Josh Murphy featured more than the tireless winger during a Blues season which saw Championship survival secured with two games remaining.

With 41 appearances, consisting of 29 starts, the Gosport lad isn’t demonstrating any obvious signs of easing down as he enters the twilight of a highly-successful career.

Certainly, at the age of 35, Ritchie refuses to gaze into the future and put a timeframe on when he will declare - rather he’s focused on eking the most out of his talents in the present.

‘Brighton’s James Milner is an inspiration for me’

Ritchie told The News: ‘Live your life with no regrets. If you put in the work, make sure no stone is left unturned in terms of how you live, your recovery, nutrition. You look at James Milner, for me he’s an inspiration.

‘I have followed his career and spoken with people who have played with him. They always say he’s the oldest and comes back the fittest, it’s a work ethic. It’s no mistake he’s had the career he has, it’s an inspiration to me.

‘I have got to be honest because I’m 35. I must come back in pre-season and be as fit as anyone once again. That is a motivator for me.

‘Certainly I have many years left to play. One day I might wake up and my legs may not work any more, but, as long as I continue to look after my body the way I have done over the last 20 years, I have a chance.

‘It is well documented that I made 13 league appearances in my last season at Newcastle, so I had a year training intensely there and I was in peak condition in that sense.

‘Even before I came to Pompey, I trained like I would normally in pre-season. I did a pre-season with Bournemouth’s under-21s and, over 1,600m, I was probably in the top 3-4. At times I was right up there, I was fit.

‘Obviously match fitness was a different thing, but, in terms of fitness, one of my biggest things is if you can maximise areas which require no talent, it gives you a hell of a chance. It’s something I have always lived by, a pillar of mine which I believe is a building block for success.

Matt Ritchie may have a reduced role in Pompey's starting line-up next season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I have always looked after my body, football is my first love. I now have a lovely young family and there’s a balance - but my first love is football.

Portsmouth favourite: I am living every young boy’s dream

‘Football is still at the forefront because football isn’t there forever and, while it is there and there’s an opportunity to play, you are so privileged. You must make the most of it, never take it for granted, give everything in every moment.

‘I love doing that, you’d be mad not to, what an opportunity, it’s every young boy’s dream to be a professional footballer. Believe me, just because I’m 35 it doesn’t mean anything, I will never give it up, I’m still chomping at the bit.’

Remarkably, considering Ritchie’s immense impact during the second half of the season, it took until November’s trip to Hull before he could establish himself in Mousinho’s starting XI.

Handed his second start of the campaign, he subsequently became pivotal to Pompey’s new high press as the head coach adapted his playing system in the search for positive results.

With five goals and one assist, Ritchie also played his part creatively, in addition to demonstrating selfless work-rate for the team in defensive situations.

And he’s continuing to love life on the south coast.

‘I was a student of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’

He added: ‘I was chomping at the bit to get into the team, as you can imagine. I had been training hard, but I had to earn my right to play in the team, I had to wait for my moment.

‘The manager decided to put me in at that moment (at Hull) and we adapted our style a bit. I love to press, I was a student of Eddie Howe. If you watch all of his teams it’s about how we can impose ourselves. My first thought is can I press, can I go and affect the game?

‘The boys did fantastic, huge credit to the lads, from where we started and where we were when finishing, we did well in the second half of the season.

‘Playing for this football club is a pleasure, a privilege, something I would never take for granted. I love it.’