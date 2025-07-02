The Australian was a popular member of Pompey’s 2023-24 League One title-winning team

John Mousinho is adamant he would never reject the opportunity to bring Alex Robertson back to Fratton Park.

And the Blues head coach admits he’s ‘monitoring’ the Australian midfielder’s situation from afar as Cardiff prepare for League One football this season.

They were subsequently relegated in his first campaign - while Mousinho’s men finished 16th after securing survival with two matches to spare.

It remains to be seen whether Robertson is prepared to stay with Cardiff and play League One football for at least a season, albeit he is still contracted to.

Pompey boss: It’s about any deal which is the right deal for us

Yet, irrespective of last summer’s Fratton Park snub, Mousinho hypothetically wouldn’t reject the chance to bring the 22-year-old back to the south coast should it present itself.

He told The News: ‘Speaking about Alex hypothetically, I would never have an issue re-signing a player we’ve had previously.

‘If you get hung up on those sorts of things then I think you’re in trouble in football. It’s about any deal which is the right deal for us.

‘We’ve spoken to players previously - not necessarily players who have signed here - that have said “No” and signed elsewhere or decided this wasn’t the right football club for them. Then they’ve been back on the table a year or six months later for whatever reason, good or bad.

‘I have no idea if Alex could come back. As you know, he is a Cardiff player, so I couldn’t possibly say anything.

‘Certainly with the loan players, we are a bit more open about them. If you’re giving me a name that we’ve been linked to who plays for another club and never played for us before, you know what my response would be.

John Mousinho insists he would never turn down the chance to bring Alex Robertson back to Fratton Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

‘However, with all our former loan players, we always keep an eye on it and monitor that situation. A lot of them we know, they’ve been in the building. We know they can contribute. The likes of Rob (Atkinson), as soon as he left we looked at what that situation would be like.

‘Alex is no different. If there is any situation he becomes available, then I am sure we would have a conversation.’

Three Cardiff managers in 11 months

Robertson made 39 appearances and scored four times as the Bluebirds finished bottom of the Championship last season.

He is now on his third manager in his 11 months at the club, with Brian Barry-Murphy having last month been appointed as head coach.

Certainly Pompey are on the look-out to add two central midfielders to their squad, following the departures of Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden at the end of successful loan spells.

And Mousinho would genuinely consider Robertson - should the opportunity arise.

‘I don’t think that’s good business’

He added: ‘It is never a situation where we go: “Oh no we don’t want you anymore because you’ve turned us down”. I don’t think that’s good business.

‘We would never write it off. We just want what’s best for the football club, that’s all I’m concerned with.’