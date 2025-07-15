Pompey new boy Adrian Segecic starts against Woking tonight. Picture: Getty | Getty Images

Australian newcomer starts at Woking in mixed Pompey side for opening friendly

The Fratton faithful will catch a first glimpse of newcomer Adrian Segecic in action after being named in Pompey’s starting XI against Woking.

However, John Swift is not involved, having been confirmed as a Blues player hours earlier on a two-year deal.

For tonight’s opening pre-season friendly, John Mousinho has gone with a mixture of first-teamers and Academy youngsters against their National League opposition.

Marlon Pack skippers a Pompey side which includes Segecic, along with Hayden Matthews, Josh Murphy, Ben Killip, Connor Ogilvie, Terry Devlin and Thomas Waddingham.

There are also two triallists in the 22-man squad, one of which is Nathan Ferguson, who starts in the centre of defence alongside Matthews, with the second a goalkeeper among the substitutes.

The Blues’ numbers are supplemented by Academy youngsters Dane Bailey, Chinedu Agu, Jermaine Osifo, Michael Ani and Ciaran Martin.

Pompey’s team selection takes into account their trip to Farnborough tomorrow (7pm), although a number of familiar faces are on the bench tonight, including Jacob Farrell and Conor Shaughnessy.

Woking have former Pompey caretaker boss Simon Bassey in their dug-out as Neal Ardley’s number two.

In terms of their starting XI, it includes ex-Blues attacker Aiden O’Brien, along with Pompey fan Jack Turner, who hails from Waterlooville.

Pompey: Killip, Ani, Matthews, Ferguson, Ogilvie, Pack, Devlin, Segecic, Jermaine Osifo, Waddingham, Murphy

Subs: Triallist B, Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Farrell, Dozzell, Swanson, Chinedu Agu, Lane, Dane Bailey, Ciaran Martin.