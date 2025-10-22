The popular Australian has scored three goals in 12 appearances this season

Pompey are bracing themselves for bad news after Adrian Segecic was forced off against Coventry through injury.

Segecic had been on the pitch for just 10 minutes as a second-half substitute before sustaining the injury in a foul on him, being replaced by Makenzie Kirk.

Adrian Segecic is distraught after being forced off the pitch with injury against Coventry. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

The 21-year-old was visibly distraught as he came off with head of medical Steve Hard, heading straight down the tunnel and back to the changing rooms for treatment.

Now John Mousinho is waiting to learn the extent of the damage, although he isn’t too optimistic.

Portsmouth boss: We just don’t know how bad it is

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘We don’t know about Adrian yet, I don’t think it looks great.

‘I think he’s done something to his ankle, so we’ll see how that settles down in the next couple of days.

‘He’s upset, he’s come on and had an impact and it was a good chance for him. We just don’t know how bad it is. We’ll see how it settles down on Wednesday and then he will probably get a scan on Thursday or Friday.

‘Whenever those sort of things happen, you worry about the potential but there is absolutely nothing we can do about it now. We can think about it as much as we like, but we’ll wait until the medical team come back with a diagnosis.

Substitute Makenzie Kirk celebrates scoring Pompey's consolation in their 2-1 defeat to Coventry. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire. | PA

‘Adrian knew straight away and put his hand up to come off. It was really, really gutting.’

Forced off after 10 minutes

Segecic had been introduced in the 64th minute for Minhyeok Yang, with the Blues trailing 2-0 at the time.

Not long after, he went down under a challenge which earned the attacker a free-kick, yet the youngster struggled to get back onto his feet and had to be substituted.

That marked an introduction off the bench for Kirk with 16 minutes remaining - and the Northern Ireland under-21 international would grab Pompey’s consolation.

On just his third outing - all as a substitute - he lofted the ball over Carl Rushworth in stoppage time for a classy finish to reduce the deficit to 2-1 as Coventry ran out winners.

As for Segicic, he has proven to be the Blues’ best signing of the summer and remains their leading scorer with three goals in 12 appearances.

The 21-year-old joined from Sydney FC in June after Pompey paid compensation to land the highly-regarded out-of-contract attacker.

He subsequently scored twice in his opening three appearances in England, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team, while compatriots Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell and Thomas Waddingham have been fringe performers.