John Mousinho faces some intriguing calls against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

The chief focus will be on who starts between the sticks with Nico Schmid facing up 12 weeks with a hand injury picked up against Southampton.

Ben Killip and new boy Josef Bursik after the considerations in the key area at Fratton Park, while the situation at left-back is under the microscope with Conor Ogilive rated ‘50-50’ for the game after his collision with Schmid.

Elsewhere, the likes of Luke Le Roux and Marlon Pack are pushing for inclusion in midfield, but this is how Pompey writer Jordan Cross thinks Mousinho will go.

1 . Pompey predicted line up Here's how Pompey writer Jordan Cross thinks John Mousinho will go against Sheffield Wednesday.

2 . GK Ben Killip Big afternoon for the back-up keeper with Nico Schmid sidelined. Came in and was calm and assured all things told against Southampton. Mousinho has indicated Killip starts over Josef Bursik - but has been known to throw in the odd selection curveball!

3 . RB Zak Swanson Probably now in the form of his Pompey career and ahead of Jordan Williams in the right-back race - and justifying that position.