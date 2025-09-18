Sheffield Wednesday will be holding protests against their Thai Owner during their Pompey visit

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday fans are taking their long-running fight with Dejphon Chansiri to Fratton Park.

And sympathetic Pompey supporters are to unveil a protest banner against the Thai owner in the Fratton End during Saturday’s match in a touching act of solidarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Fratton faithful saving their own club from liquidation at the High Court in April 2013, they can empathise with their South Yorkshire counterparts’ demoralising plight.

As a consequence, the Pompey Supporters’ Trust have pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Wednesday fans and join protests inside and outside the ground.

Show of solidarity

For Saturday’s Championship fixture, they will be meeting up with the Pompey Trust at 1.30pm at the Jimmy Dickinson statue for a public show of solidarity, while members of Pompey Supporters Club Central Branch will be taking an anti-Chansiri banner into the Fratton End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And chairman Donald Vass is urging other Blues supporters to also get on board, including joining in with Sheffield Wednesday followers’ scheduled applause on 10 minutes, which symbolises Chansiri’s 10 years at Hillsborough.

Vass told The News: ‘It’s really easy for rival fans to mock other clubs when things turn sour, yet we at Pompey have lived and breathed this ourselves. It took a long, long time to get all that resolved.

‘Sheffield Wednesday is a club rich with history, just like our own, and we really empathise with what they are going through. It’s important for fans across football to show solidarity when this sort of thing happens.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri is hugely unpopular at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

‘We remember what it’s like, we know the pain and suffering those fans are going through, and I am pleased we can offer a bit of solidarity and support to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In collaboration with the SWFC Trust, we will be meeting up with their fans before the game, standing arm-in-arm and showing our support for their cause.

‘We are also encouraging our fans to consider holding aloft the Sheffield Wednesday banner during the game and joining in with the round of applause in the 10th minute.

‘We’re also hoping some supporters may consider fishing wearing black and gold or similar colours, such as the 2002-03 Division One promotion-winning shirt. As we very well know, bad owners happen all too often.’

A ‘Save Sheffield Wednesday from Chansiri’ banner

A banner reading ‘Save Sheffield Wednesday from Chansiri’ is to be unveiled in the Fratton End during Saturday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, travelling Owls fans in the Milton End will also have a protest banner aimed at their owner, while they are to release 1,500 black and gold balloons.

Pompey fans are being encouraged to join with Sheffield Wednesday protests at Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The under-fire Chansiri isn’t expected to be in attendance, however, having not been present for a Sheffield Wednesday fixture for more than a year.

‘I wouldn’t wish this on any football club’

SWFC Trust board member Jake Lee added: ‘We are so thankful for the support Pompey and other football clubs are giving us at the moment.

Read More John Mousinho pinpoints 'exceptional' double act driving Portsmouth ambition

‘Leicester and Wrexham also did the same, while Grimsby fans actually called on their fans to have a food and drink boycott at Hillsborough for our Carabao Cup match this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everything is black and gold, so you won’t be seeing much blue and white from our fans on Saturday. We have boycotted buying our shirts this year, very few have bought either the home or away kit.

‘Hopefully Pompey fans will also join in with our applause on 10 minutes to mark 10 years of failed Chansiri ownership.

‘We really appreciate the backing from the Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust and the fans. I wouldn’t wish this on any football club, not even Sheffield United!’