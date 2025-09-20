Portsmouth favourite absent against Sheffield Wednesday - while Spurs loanee omitted from squad

Pompey make two changes to the team which drew at Southampton

Josh Murphy is absent from Pompey’s clash with struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

The influential winger, who started last weekend’s goalless draw at Southampton, isn’t included in John Mousinho’s 20-man squad against the Championship strugglers.

Instead Florian Bianchini steps into the starting XI as one of two changes from that St Mary’s line-up.

Josh Murphy attracted interest from Leicester late in the transfer window, but the winger's departure was 'never on the agenda' according to Rich Hughes. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

The other is Ben Killip replacing Nicolas Schmid in goal, which had been expected with the Austrian sidelined for up to 12 weeks after fracturing his right hand.

That marks deadline-day recruit Josef Bursik coming onto the bench, with Hayden Matthews and Mark Kosznovszky added to the substitutes as well.

Along with Murphy and Schmid, there is also the surprise omission of Spurs loanee Minhyeok Yang from the match-day squad.

However, Connor Ogilvie has been passed fit following his neck injury, so Jordan Williams and Jacob Farrell step down as potential left-back replacements.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have named ex-Pompey favourite Jamal Lowe among their substitutes.

Pompey: Killip, Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Swift, Segecic, Chaplin, Bianchini, Bishop.

Subs: Bursik, Williams, Devlin, Knight, Matthews, Pack, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Kirk.

