Returning Portsmouth favourite handed start against Southampton - and boost as skipper returns
Conor Chaplin starts the south-coast derby as he marks his Pompey return.
The deadline day arrival from Ipswich is thrown straight into John Mousinho’s starting XI for this afternoon’s St Mary’s clash.
He represents one change to the side which defeated Preston in the Blues’ most recent fixture, with Florian Bianchini dropping to the bench.
Chaplin will occupy the number 10 role, with Adrian Segecic switching to the right wing in place of Swansea loanee Bianchini.
There is also a return from injury for Marlon Pack, who is named in a Pompey squad for the first time this season.
The club captain is among a bench which also includes new recruit Makenzie Kirk, with Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews and Mark Kosznovszky dropping out of the match-day 20.
Southampton name former Pompey loanee Gavin Bazunu in goal, having spent the 2021-22 season at Fratton Park under Danny Cowley.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Swift, Segecic, Chaplin, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Killip, Yang, Pack, Devlin, Le Roux, Knight, Bianchini, Kirk, Williams.