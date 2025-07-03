The talented left-back made 99 appearances during an outstanding Fratton Park stay

The trio were instrumental in Pompey’s League Two title success - now, eight years later, they have reunited.

The Paul Cook, Enda Stevens and Gary Roberts partnership is back after their untimely May 2017 separation, this time at Chesterfield.

In the aftermath of the Blues dramatically claiming the crown on the final day against Cheltenham, Stevens quit Fratton Park to join Sheffield United for the start of the journey which would take him to the Premier League.

Out of contract and a free agent, he departed with The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season and the Players’ Player of the Season, having totalled 99 games and one goal in two seasons.

It was Cook who had recruited the classy Republic of Ireland international for Pompey, snapping up the left-back in June 2015 on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Both left Pompey in the same month in May 2017

And, like Stevens, the Blues boss would also leave Fratton Park in the summer of 2017 following the League Two title win, controversially walking out to join Wigan.

He has subsequently managed Ipswich and, since February 2022, former club Chesterfield, who he led back into the Football League.

Now football has brought them back together, with Stevens pictured taking part in the Spireites’ pre-season on Wednesday.

Turning 35 next week, the Irishman took part in the squad undertaking long-distance running at Holmebrook Valley Country Park in Chesterfield.

They were led by Stevens’ former Blues team-mate Roberts, now first-team coach under Cook with the League Two club, who also completed the running drills.

Rolling back the years

It was certainly rolling back the years, with Cook’s Pompey’s pre-season schedule involving running along a route in Portchester in the summer of 2015 and 2016 - which the pair took part in.

Enda Stevens celebrates winning the League Two title at Fratton Park against Cheltenham in May 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Stevens was Cook’s third signing as Pompey boss, following loan spells at Doncaster (twice), Northampton and Notts County - and flourished at Fratton Park.

He missed just two league matches during his two Blues seasons, totalling 99 appearances and one goal, before joining a Sheffield United side newly promoted to the Championship.

Stevens subsequently established himself as a flying left wing-back during six Bramall Lane seasons, amassing 202 games and eight goals.

Injury-hampered at Stoke

He moved to Stoke on a free transfer in July 2023, yet injuries restricted him to just 42 appearances over his two-year stay, before being released this summer.

He made 13 Championship starts last season, including lining up against former club Pompey in the 6-1 hammering at the bet365 Stadium in October 2024.

For the reverse fixture, Stevens appeared as a 67th-minute substitute as John Mousinho’s men ran out 3-1 winners in January 2025.

Ultimately, Pompey finished above Stoke in the last season’s Championship table, with the Potters ending up in 18th, three points behind, having been involved in relegation trouble.

The Blues secured their status with second matches remaining and would eventually take 16th spot after finishing the campaign unbeaten in five games.

Chesterfield have their first pre-season match against Matlock Town on Saturday - and it remains to be seen if Stevens will be involved.