John Mousinho has made three changes to the team which lost to Coventry in the week

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackenzie Kirk has been rewarded for his goal-scoring entrance at Coventry with a maiden Pompey start.

The 21-year-old comes into John Mousinho’s line-up against Stoke, albeit partnering Colby Bishop rather than replacing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk effectively replaces the suspended John Swift and raises the possibility of him or Bishop acting as a number 10, dropping off the main striker.

Makenzie Kirk has been handed his first Pompey start in today’s visit of Stoke. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images | Getty Images

That represents one of three changes to the team which lost 2-1 against Championship leaders Coventry on Tuesday night.

Fit-again Jordan Williams reclaims his right-back spot off Zak Swanson, while Josh Knight is replaced by Hayden Matthews in the centre of defence.

There is also the welcome return of Josh Murphy, who is named on the bench, having missed six matches with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspended Swift and injured Segecic drop out of Mousinho’s 20-man squad from Tuesday evening.

Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Poole, Matthews, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Chaplin, Bishop, Yang, Kirk.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Knight, Bianchini, Devlin, Bowat, Le Roux, Kosznovszky, Murphy.