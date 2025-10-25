An intriguing full Portsmouth debut and return of Josh Murphy as Blues boss makes three changes against Stoke

John Mousinho has made three changes to the team which lost to Coventry in the week

Mackenzie Kirk has been rewarded for his goal-scoring entrance at Coventry with a maiden Pompey start.

The 21-year-old comes into John Mousinho’s line-up against Stoke, albeit partnering Colby Bishop rather than replacing him.

Kirk effectively replaces the suspended John Swift and raises the possibility of him or Bishop acting as a number 10, dropping off the main striker.

Makenzie Kirk has been handed his first Pompey start in today's visit of Stoke. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Makenzie Kirk has been handed his first Pompey start in today’s visit of Stoke. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images | Getty Images

That represents one of three changes to the team which lost 2-1 against Championship leaders Coventry on Tuesday night.

Fit-again Jordan Williams reclaims his right-back spot off Zak Swanson, while Josh Knight is replaced by Hayden Matthews in the centre of defence.

There is also the welcome return of Josh Murphy, who is named on the bench, having missed six matches with a hamstring injury.

The suspended Swift and injured Segecic drop out of Mousinho’s 20-man squad from Tuesday evening.

Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Poole, Matthews, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Chaplin, Bishop, Yang, Kirk.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Knight, Bianchini, Devlin, Bowat, Le Roux, Kosznovszky, Murphy.

