Reuben Swann starts as Portsmouth boss rotates squad for Hawks friendly
Reuben Swann makes his first outing of pre-season as Pompey take on the Hawks.
The midfielder has been sidelined by a hip flexor injury since the Slovakian training camp, ruling him out of all four previous friendlies.
However, he returns for tonight’s Westleigh Park clash against the side he spent last season on loan at as a much-changed Blues take on the non-leaguers.
Swann is included in the starting XI, with Ben Killip named as captain and Ibane Bowat, Paddy Lane, Terry Devlin and Hayden Matthews also involved.
Triallist Nathan Ferguson once again features, with Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Zak Swanson, Harry Clout and Academy youngster Chinedu Agu also present.
Mousinho has chosen a young bench, made up entirely of Academy youngsters, with Oscar Glover serving as back-up goalkeeper.
Pompey: Killip, Ferguson, Bowat, Matthews, Farrell, Swanson, Devlin, Lane, Swann, Clout, Agu.
Subs: Glover, Thomas, Mullins, Buckland, Wilson, Bailey, Ani, Gillooly, Pfupa, Jablonski, Sylvanus.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.