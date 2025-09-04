The popular former Pompey player has recently been managing in the National League

A Pompey Hall of Famer’s latest managerial stint has ended after 26 matches.

National League bottom club Solihull Moors have dismissed Matt Taylor following a disastrous start to the season.

They have failed to win any of their opening seven games and have lost their last four successive fixtures, most recently a 1-0 home loss to Yeovil on Tuesday night.

Matt Taylor has been dismissed as Solihull Moors boss after four wins in 26 matches. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images | Getty Images

That prompted the Moors to dismiss the head coach they appointed in January - and represents another unsuccessful managerial spell for the 43-year-old.

Taylor, who made 203 appearances and scored 29 times as a popular left-sided player for Pompey, has struggled since making the transition into management.

Four managerial jobs in five years

Since May 2021, the former Spurs under-18s head coach has taken the reins at Walsall, Shrewsbury, Wealdstone and Solihull, but failed to convince.

In his latest role, Taylor won four of his 26 matches in charge after leaving Wealdstone to replace Andy Whing, who had been appointed at League Two club Barrow.

He leaves the National League club along with his coaches, including former Pompey striker Terry Connor, following three points from their opening seven fixtures.

‘We would like to place on record our thanks to Matt for his commitment to the club and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.

‘Terry Connor and Elliot Minto have also left and again we thank them for their time at the club.

Matt Taylor was inducted into Pompey's Hall of Fame in April. | None

‘The search for a new manager begins immediately, but we are pleased to welcome back James Quinn who will take the team on Saturday for the game at Boston. We encourage all supporters to get behind Quinny and the team at Boston and beyond.’

Portsmouth Hall of Fame induction

He was an integral part of Harry Redknapp’s 2002-03 First Division-winning team, while scored the penalty which completed the Great Escape in April 2006 to keep the Blues in the Premier League.

After being sold to Bolton in January 2008, Taylor would represent West Ham, Burnley, Northampton and Swindon, before entering coaching and management.

His first job in management was at League Two Walsall in June 2021, with his 36 matches in charge representing his longest tenure to date.

Taylor joined Shrewsbury as head coach in June 2023, replacing former Blues boss Steve Cotterill, and even faced Pompey in a League One fixture in December 2023.

John Mousinho’s men ran out 3-0 winners in a season which would see them clinch the title, while Taylor was dismissed a month later.

He was then appointed at National League Wealdstone in May 2024, only to depart for Solihull in January following nine wins in 33 matches.

Now Taylor has been dismissed by the league’s bottom club, representing another blow to his managerial aspirations.