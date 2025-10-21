The Blues host Championship leaders Coventry this evening

Zak Swanson has been handed a Pompey recall for their clash with Championship leaders Coventry.

The right-back makes his first start in four matches, replacing Jordan Williams, for the only change to the side which collected a point at Leicester.

With Swanson stepping up from the bench and Williams missing from the 20-man squad, centre-half Ibane Bowat is added to the substitutes on duty.

As expected, Josh Murphy is again absent with his ankle issue, along with fellow casualties Callum Lang, Nicolas Schmid, Conor Shaughnessy and Thomas Waddingham.

In terms of the starting XI, John Swift continues to operate as the number 10 following his maiden Pompey goal in Saturday night’s 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

While Conor Chaplin again lines up on the right wing in an unfamiliar role which he is still finding his feet in.

Pompey: Bursik, Swanson, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Chaplin, Swift, Yang, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Bowat, Matthews, Kirk, Le Roux, Bianchini, Kosznovszky, Segecic, Devlin.