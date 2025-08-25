Pompey fans will be right to feel aggreived by Isaac Hayden’s comments following his move to QPR was completed on Monday

Isaac Hayden’s 2024-25 Pompey contribution will always be appreciated down these parts, after the former Newcastle loanee helped the Blues retain their Championship status.

His 17 appearances for John Mousinho’s side over the second half of the season helped steady the ship and steer them clear of any real relegation trouble as the Fratton Park side finished comfortably in 16th place.

It was certainly a case of a job well done as the midfielder returned to St James’ Park with the best wishes of a thankful PO4 faithful.

It’s just a pity then that the experienced midfielder blotted those memories and his recently-formed relationship with the Pompey fans slightly with his choice of words upon his unveiling as a QPR player.

Former Pompey hero Isaac Hayden joins QPR on free transfer

On Monday, the 30-year-old Jamaica international completed a permanent move to the R’s following his Toon release at the beginning of August.

Signing on a free transfer, Hayden returned to Loftus Road after spending the back end of the 2023-24 campaign with them, making 17 Championship appearances also.

But it appears the now much-travelled midfielder treasured his stay in the capital more than his loan stint on the south coast.

Indeed, after admitting he returned to QPR amid interest from elsewhere, including abroad, the former Arsenal player said his last stint at Loftus Road was special and ‘felt like home’.

So much so that Hayden felt it was ‘wrong’ playing against the Hoops when Pompey welcomed them to Fratton Park back in February - at a time when the Blues were battling for their Championship survival and needed all their players to be fully committed.

What Hayden said about playing for Pompey v QPR on his Hoops unveiling

Hayden started that game alongside Andre Dozzell in the heart of the Blues’ engine room.

He would feature for just over an hour that Saturday afternoon, with the then loanee replaced by Marlon Pack on 61 minutes and with Pompey leading 2-0 thanks to efforts from Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie.

The Blues went on to win that day 2-1, with Jimmy Dunne halving their lead on 78 minutes.

But speaking at his QPR unveiling, Hayden admitted he found it a difficult game to feature in, given his loyalties to the west London side.

The midfielder told the club’s website: ‘I had a few options to go abroad, but it was one of those where if I was going to stay in the Championship, it was only going to be one club and I'm just glad to get it done.

‘Last year when I was at Portsmouth, it was quite difficult to play against the guys. I felt like I was lining up on the wrong team!

‘It was a special four months that I had at the club and you get a feeling sometimes of a place that is kind of like home. And it was just one of those situations where, for me, it was a no-brainer to come back.

‘I feel like I can add a lot of value, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well and help drive the group forward.’

To be clear, at no point did Pompey express an interest in retaining Hayden beyond his initial loan spell - something they were keen to do with Freddie Potts, following his successful temporary switch from West Ham.

Meanwhile, following his exit at the end of last season, the Blues have rebuilt their midfield with the signings of John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux.

Dozzell has also remained at Fratton Park after his 41 appearances last season triggered a new contract.

Pompey fans will have to wait until Boxing Day to welcome Hayden back to the south coast.

