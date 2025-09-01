Live

Transfer deadline day - Live: Portsmouth make move for Conor Chaplin as three signings confirmed

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st Sep 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 17:44 BST
It’s transfer deadline day, with Pompey and their Championship rivals having until 7pm to wrap up their transfer business.

It’s transfer deadline day and that can mean only on thing - plenty of drama!

It’s no secret Pompey want to add to their ranks before tonight’s 7pm deadline, with a striker and winger the priority over the coming hours.

It’s also common knowledge that the Blues have a couple of players they’ll want to move on following last week’s exit of Matt Ritchie.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Josh Murphy has suddenly emerged on the radar of Championship rivals Leicester City, so that’s another intriguing one we need to watch out for as the day develops.

It promises to be a hectic day at Fratton Park, with twists and turns aplenty.

We’ll be here right up until the deadline and beyond to provide you with all the latest news and gossip - alongside all the major developments in the Championship.

Wish us luck. We might need it!

And come on, Pompey!

Transfer deadline day

20:24 BST

McIntyre exit confirmed

19:27 BST

Busy day

We’ll provide further updates on Pompey’s deadline day as an when we get them.

19:26 BST

Chaplin latest

As far as we are concerned, loan deal for Conor Chaplin remains in place, no issues, just needs to be announced.

Also worth noting that Pompey have 1 place still to fill in their 25-man squad.

19:07 BST

John Mousinho's Franco Umeh verdict

John Mousinho on Franco Umeh signing...

“Franco was one of the outstanding players in Premier League 2 last season.

‘He was very highly rated in what is a talented Crystal Palace side and has also been around their first team, training with them and being on the bench.

‘He’s one who we’ve been tracking for just over a year now and brings a lot of pace and athleticism to our front line.

‘Franco is naturally a right winger, but can play in other positions and we’re bringing him here to impact the side now, while also being an exciting prospect for the future.’

Crystal Palace youngster Franco Umeh
Crystal Palace youngster Franco Umeh | Getty Images
19:04 BST

Franco Umeh details

four-year deal for undisclosed fee

Franco Umeh has joined Pompey
Franco Umeh has joined Pompey | Portsmouth FC
19:00 BST

Done deal

19:00 BST

Transfer window shuts

The 2025 summer transfer window has now closed.

18:55 BST

Here we go!

18:39 BSTUpdated 18:39 BST

Latest Championship deals completed

Alan Browne - Sunderland to Middlesbrough (loan).

Adam Idah - Celtic to Swansea (undisclosed).

Jon McLaughlin - Swansea to Middlesbrough (undisclosed).

Chiedozie Ogbene - Ipswich to Sheffield United (loan).

18:30 BSTUpdated 18:51 BST

30 minutes of transfer window remaining

Reminder: All signngs must be registered before 7pm

Signings can be announced after deadline has passed - but only if deal sheet was completed on time. Clubs can do that between 5-7pm.

Last year the Blues announced the deaprtures of Anthony Scully and Gavin White after window had closed.

18:18 BST

McIntyre latest

Pompey defender Tom McIntyre is set for a Pompey deadline day departure.

The Blues defender is lined up for a move to League One side Bradford City, according to reports.

Pompey have been working on finding a new home for the out-of-favour centre-back, who is not a part of John Mousinho’s first-team plans.

And the Bantams appear to be the 26-year-old’s destination, after making an impressive start to life back in the third tier under Graham Alexander.

McIntyre will join on a season-long loan move which will cover the remainder of the Pompey contract he signed in January last year.

The former Reading man will follow Abdoulaye Kamara out of PO4, with keeper Josef Bursik and Makenzie Kirk officially captured so far.

Pompey have sensationally landed Conor Chaplin in a season-long loan move, with the huge fans’ favourite’s capture to be announced this evening.

Blues favourite Josh Murphy was the subject of interest from Leicester City, but the club’s hierarchy have stood firm on their position the winger is ‘not for sale’.

Pompey's Tom McIntyre can leave Pompey this summer
Pompey's Tom McIntyre can leave Pompey this summer | The News
18:10 BST

Transfer rumour

18:00 BST

Tom McIntyre to Bradford

17:57 BST

Today's Championship done deals

Samuel Iling-Junior - Aston Villa to WBA (Loan).

Julian Carranza - Feyenood to Leicester (Loan).

Ben Sheaf - Coventry to Wrexham (£6.5m).

Filip Krastev - Lommel to Oxford United (loan).

David Strelec - Slovan Bratislava to Middlesbrough (undisclosed)

Josef Bursik - Club Brugge to Pompey (undisclosed)

Makenzie Kirk - St Johnstone to Pompey (undisclosed)

Alex Matos - Chelsea to Sheffield (Loan).

Neto Borges - Middlesbrough to Bristol City (loan).

17:41 BST

17:41 BST

17:40 BST

17:10 BST

John Mousinho on Makenzie Kirk deal

‘We’re bringing in a player who’s an incredibly exciting young prospect and has already featured in plenty of first team games up in Scotland.

‘As well as being one for the future, we believe he’s someone who can have a positive impact on the side right now.

‘We’re very excited to have Makenzie in our squad. I’m looking forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop.’

Pompey new-boy Makenzie Kirk
Pompey new-boy Makenzie Kirk | Portsmouth FC
