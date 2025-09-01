Transfer deadline day - Live: Portsmouth make move for Conor Chaplin as three signings confirmed
It’s transfer deadline day and that can mean only on thing - plenty of drama!
It’s no secret Pompey want to add to their ranks before tonight’s 7pm deadline, with a striker and winger the priority over the coming hours.
It’s also common knowledge that the Blues have a couple of players they’ll want to move on following last week’s exit of Matt Ritchie.
Oh, and let’s not forget that Josh Murphy has suddenly emerged on the radar of Championship rivals Leicester City, so that’s another intriguing one we need to watch out for as the day develops.
It promises to be a hectic day at Fratton Park, with twists and turns aplenty.
We’ll be here right up until the deadline and beyond to provide you with all the latest news and gossip - alongside all the major developments in the Championship.
Wish us luck. We might need it!
And come on, Pompey!
Transfer deadline day
McIntyre exit confirmed
Busy day
We’ll provide further updates on Pompey’s deadline day as an when we get them.
Chaplin latest
As far as we are concerned, loan deal for Conor Chaplin remains in place, no issues, just needs to be announced.
Also worth noting that Pompey have 1 place still to fill in their 25-man squad.
John Mousinho's Franco Umeh verdict
John Mousinho on Franco Umeh signing...
“Franco was one of the outstanding players in Premier League 2 last season.
‘He was very highly rated in what is a talented Crystal Palace side and has also been around their first team, training with them and being on the bench.
‘He’s one who we’ve been tracking for just over a year now and brings a lot of pace and athleticism to our front line.
‘Franco is naturally a right winger, but can play in other positions and we’re bringing him here to impact the side now, while also being an exciting prospect for the future.’
Franco Umeh details
four-year deal for undisclosed fee
Done deal
Transfer window shuts
The 2025 summer transfer window has now closed.
Here we go!
Latest Championship deals completed
Alan Browne - Sunderland to Middlesbrough (loan).
Adam Idah - Celtic to Swansea (undisclosed).
Jon McLaughlin - Swansea to Middlesbrough (undisclosed).
Chiedozie Ogbene - Ipswich to Sheffield United (loan).
30 minutes of transfer window remaining
Reminder: All signngs must be registered before 7pm
Signings can be announced after deadline has passed - but only if deal sheet was completed on time. Clubs can do that between 5-7pm.
Last year the Blues announced the deaprtures of Anthony Scully and Gavin White after window had closed.
McIntyre latest
Pompey defender Tom McIntyre is set for a Pompey deadline day departure.
The Blues defender is lined up for a move to League One side Bradford City, according to reports.
Pompey have been working on finding a new home for the out-of-favour centre-back, who is not a part of John Mousinho’s first-team plans.
And the Bantams appear to be the 26-year-old’s destination, after making an impressive start to life back in the third tier under Graham Alexander.
McIntyre will join on a season-long loan move which will cover the remainder of the Pompey contract he signed in January last year.
The former Reading man will follow Abdoulaye Kamara out of PO4, with keeper Josef Bursik and Makenzie Kirk officially captured so far.
Pompey have sensationally landed Conor Chaplin in a season-long loan move, with the huge fans’ favourite’s capture to be announced this evening.
Blues favourite Josh Murphy was the subject of interest from Leicester City, but the club’s hierarchy have stood firm on their position the winger is ‘not for sale’.
Transfer rumour
Tom McIntyre to Bradford
Today's Championship done deals
Samuel Iling-Junior - Aston Villa to WBA (Loan).
Julian Carranza - Feyenood to Leicester (Loan).
Ben Sheaf - Coventry to Wrexham (£6.5m).
Filip Krastev - Lommel to Oxford United (loan).
David Strelec - Slovan Bratislava to Middlesbrough (undisclosed)
Josef Bursik - Club Brugge to Pompey (undisclosed)
Makenzie Kirk - St Johnstone to Pompey (undisclosed)
Alex Matos - Chelsea to Sheffield (Loan).
Neto Borges - Middlesbrough to Bristol City (loan).
John Mousinho on Makenzie Kirk deal
‘We’re bringing in a player who’s an incredibly exciting young prospect and has already featured in plenty of first team games up in Scotland.
‘As well as being one for the future, we believe he’s someone who can have a positive impact on the side right now.
‘We’re very excited to have Makenzie in our squad. I’m looking forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop.’