It’s transfer deadline day, with Pompey and their Championship rivals having until 7pm to wrap up their transfer business.

It’s transfer deadline day and that can mean only on thing - plenty of drama!

It’s no secret Pompey want to add to their ranks before tonight’s 7pm deadline, with a striker and winger the priority over the coming hours.

It’s also common knowledge that the Blues have a couple of players they’ll want to move on following last week’s exit of Matt Ritchie.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Josh Murphy has suddenly emerged on the radar of Championship rivals Leicester City, so that’s another intriguing one we need to watch out for as the day develops.

It promises to be a hectic day at Fratton Park, with twists and turns aplenty.

We’ll be here right up until the deadline and beyond to provide you with all the latest news and gossip - alongside all the major developments in the Championship.

Wish us luck. We might need it!