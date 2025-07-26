'Was all it took' - Luke Le Roux's first words as Portsmouth player as he reveals impact of John Mousinho meeting
Luke Le Roux admitted it took only one meeting with Pompey for him to make his mind up and move to Fratton Park.
The Blues’ latest signing said head coach John Mousinho & Co sold the club and its ambitions really well to him - leaving the midfielder in no doubt that PO4 would be his new footballing home.
The South Africa international has joined Pompey on a three-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Swedish top-flight side IFK Värnamo. He was the second signing announced by the Blues on Friday, with fellow midfielder Mark Kosznovszky also unveiled following his much-anticipated move from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.
Both players’ arrivals significantly boosts a midfield department that comprised of Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell, Terry Devlin and another newcomer - John Swift - at the start of the week.
It’s unknown whether either Le Roux or Kosznovszky will feature in today’s pre-season friendly at League One Reading (3pm).
But one thing is for sure, Le Roux is excited to be here - and that’s all down to that one meeting with the club, which left the 25-year-old hugely impressed.
Luke Le Roux excited to be at Pompey
Speaking for the first time following the completion of his move, Le Roux told Pompey’s in-house media team: ‘One meeting was all it took, you know. I don't think anyone can come out of that meeting and not want to join Portsmouth. So it was really a successful meeting and now I'm here, really happy.’
When asked what stood out from that initial meeting with Mousinho, the former FC Volendam player added: ‘How he saw me as a player, how he saw me fitting into the team, what I will add to the team and just my contribution, no matter how small it will be because every player can bring something small which will add to something big eventually.
‘So that just sold me, you know, when he explained the project, what the club is about, what the club wants to do.
‘It really excites me and this was something that I've been working for.’
What IFK Värnamo have said in wake of Le Roux’s departure
Le Reux was into his second season at Värnamo when Pompey made their interest known.
His form there had Allsvenskan runners-up Hammarby keen back in January, without a move materialising.
The club have already replaced Le Roux with Finnish midfielder Otso Liimatta, who has arrived on loan from Portuguese side FC Famalicão. And he departs with their best wishes.
The team's sports director, Jörgen Petersson, said: ‘When Luke Le Roux came to Värnamo last summer, he started 12 games during the fall. In the final phase of the season, he was an important and stable player in the team's central midfield.
‘He was one of the players rumored after 2024 (to be leaving) and his desire to leave IFK (was known), and now it is clear that he is going abroad.
‘We wish Luke good luck in his new environment.’
