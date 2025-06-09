From left to right: Harvey Knibbs, Daniel Cummings, Paris Maghoma and Ismeal Kabia were all linked with Pompey in January.From left to right: Harvey Knibbs, Daniel Cummings, Paris Maghoma and Ismeal Kabia were all linked with Pompey in January.
The current position on every player linked with Portsmouth in January - including Arsenal, Leeds United and Derby County men

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 20:39 BST

Pompey are pushing on with their recruitment work this summer, as the first section of the transfer window comes to a close.

When it comes to identifying targets, sometimes looking back to the past is a decent way to gain clues about what may happen in the future.

So we’ve looked back to each of the names who surfaced as reported targets in January, look at how things stand with them at present and what may happen with them this summer.

Will be available this summer with a year to run on his Derby contract - but not starting a game since January.

1. Joe Ward (Derby)

Left-back was linked with Pompey in January while with Rangers, but move to Scottish Championship side Livingston where he's played regularly.

2. Robbie Fraser (Livingston)

Spent time on loan at Hull and expected to move on from Leeds, who originally valued Gelhardt at a whopping £8m. Dropped the price to £4m reportedly, but still looks steep for the attacker who returned give goals and no assists for the Tigers.

3. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds)

Joined Pompey on loan at Pompey early in January and excelled. Cards are on the table over the Bristol City defender, with John Mousinho open about the fact he’s wanted permanently at PO4 and the player himself open to a move - if diplomatic over the issue when speaking to The News last month.

4. Rob Atkinson (Bristol City)

