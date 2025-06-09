When it comes to identifying targets, sometimes looking back to the past is a decent way to gain clues about what may happen in the future.
So we’ve looked back to each of the names who surfaced as reported targets in January, look at how things stand with them at present and what may happen with them this summer.
1. Joe Ward (Derby)
Will be available this summer with a year to run on his Derby contract - but not starting a game since January. | Getty Images
2. Robbie Fraser (Livingston)
Left-back was linked with Pompey in January while with Rangers, but move to Scottish Championship side Livingston where he's played regularly. | Getty Images
3. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds)
Spent time on loan at Hull and expected to move on from Leeds, who originally valued Gelhardt at a whopping £8m. Dropped the price to £4m reportedly, but still looks steep for the attacker who returned give goals and no assists for the Tigers. | Getty Images
4. Rob Atkinson (Bristol City)
Joined Pompey on loan at Pompey early in January and excelled. Cards are on the table over the Bristol City defender, with John Mousinho open about the fact he’s wanted permanently at PO4 and the player himself open to a move - if diplomatic over the issue when speaking to The News last month. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.