16 transfer targets on Portsmouth's faithful wish-list this summer

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are ploughing on with their transfer plans this summer, with the recruitment team pushing forward with bringing in the targets to bolster John Mousinho’s Championship squad.

With the Fratton faithful waiting for the first signing to be completed ahead of pause to activity until next Monday, they have been doing some scouting to assemble their own signing hit-list.

The end result is offering up some names they’d like to see at Fratton Park which are more realistic than others, but there’s also a curveball or two in the mix which shows eyes are being cast far and wide for potential options.

From left to right: Mustapha Bundu, Kota Takai, Liam Henderson and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji are on Pompey fans' transfer wish-list this summer.

Oxford United

2. Cameron Brannagan

Plymouth Argyle

3. Ryan Hardie

West Bromwich Albion.

4. John Swift

