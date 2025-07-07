From left to right: Tyler Bindon, Emil Riis, Divin Mubama and Tommy Doyle have all moved to Championship clubsplaceholder image
All the latest Championship transfers as pace quickens with Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Derby County and Portsmouth rival business

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 7th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

The likes of Coventry City, Watford and Stoke City have been getting transfer business over the line with the pace definitely picking up, as Pompey continue their recruitment work.

Championship transfer activity has definitely accelerated with the summer transfer window heading into July.

Pompey are working diligently behind the scenes with Adrian Segecic the single arrival so far this summer.

The Blues are currently in Slovakia on their pre-season training camp and aren’t ruling out a new face joining the group this week.

In the mean time Championship rivals are completing deals, with new boys Birmingham City in particular getting a number of moves over the line.

Here’s all the latest completed business in the division this month among Pompey rivals.

Rennes - Birmingham (undisclosed)

1. Kyogo Furuhashi

Rennes - Birmingham (undisclosed) | Getty Images

Manchester City - Stoke (loan)

2. Divin Mubama

Manchester City - Stoke (loan) | AFP via Getty Images

Brighton - Preston £1m

3. Odel Offiah

Brighton - Preston £1m | Preston North End FC

Udinese - Watford (undisclosed)

4. Vivaldo Semedo

Udinese - Watford (undisclosed) | Getty Images

