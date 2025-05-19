16 of the brightest Danish Superliga talents as Portsmouth look overseas for transfer gems

By Jordan Cross

Published 19th May 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 17:01 BST

Pompey are casting their net wide as their transfer preparations continue, with it less than two weeks until the transfer window opens. We’re scouring the continent for the best talent - starting with the Danish Superliga.

Pompey are ready to scour the continent and beyond this summer as they prepare to do their transfer business.

Boss John Mousinho has indicated the European market is one which will be looked at by the club’s recruitment department, as they seek the best value for their money.

It’s an approach Championship rivals such as Preston have utilised with some success in the past, with money to spend for the right additions at PO4.

So The News are looking at the leagues the Blues could be considering and the best, young players on offer there at present.

First up is the Danish Superliga. We’ve gone for a mix of players who could move to the Premier League and then seek development loans, along with some options who now could realistically be in Pompey’s price range.

From left to right: William Clem, Benjamin Nygren and Ousmane Diao are among the brightest assets in the Danish Superliga.

1. From left to right: William Clem, Benjamin Nygren and Ousmane Diao are among the brightest assets in the Danish Superliga.

From left to right: William Clem, Benjamin Nygren and Ousmane Diao are among the brightest assets in the Danish Superliga. | The News

Former Ajax defensive midfielder who's been linked with a move to Oxford United previously, but the Bosnia international joined Brondy earlier this year.

2. Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby)

Former Ajax defensive midfielder who’s been linked with a move to Oxford United previously, but the Bosnia international joined Brondy earlier this year. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Norwegian teenager is wanted by Newcastle United and Liverpool, with a move to England potentially leading to a development loan for the 18-year-old winger.

3. Sindre Walle Egeli (FC Nordsjaelland)

Norwegian teenager is wanted by Newcastle United and Liverpool, with a move to England potentially leading to a development loan for the 18-year-old winger. | YouTube

A versatile right winger with an eye for a goal. Has been tenuously linked wit Norwich in the past his 16 goals in 31 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season impressive going.

4. Benjamin Nygren (FC Nordsjaelland)

A versatile right winger with an eye for a goal. Has been tenuously linked wit Norwich in the past his 16 goals in 31 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season impressive going. | Getty Images

