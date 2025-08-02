The latest Championship transfer done deals with Portsmouth active and rivals Norwich City, Hull City, Charlton Athletic & Co spending

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 05:00 BST

The Championship transfer market is now running at full steam.

It’s been a hectic period of activity with some eye-catching business taking place and some decent fees changing hands.

Pompey’s business has also kicked into gear with three new arrivals in the shape of Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini.

We’ve wrapped up all the latest done deals from across the division for you to dissect.

From left to right: Owen Beck, Josh Windass, Charlie Kelman and Eiran Cashin are among those players on the move in the Championship

1. Championship done deals

From left to right: Owen Beck, Josh Windass, Charlie Kelman and Eiran Cashin are among those players on the move in the Championship | Getty Photo: Getty

Metz - Norwich £4.3m

2. Papa Amadou Diallo

Metz - Norwich £4.3m | AFP via Getty Images

Brighton - Coventry (loan)

3. Carl Rushworth

Brighton - Coventry (loan) | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Crystal Palace - Norwich (free)

4. Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace - Norwich (free) | Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

