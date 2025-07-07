Portsmouth boss’ forceful transfer response as clamour grows for signings

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: PA | PA

Birmingham City have gone transfer crazy this month in the Championship, while the likes of Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Stoke City have all been busy. John Mousinho is certain Pompey are correct to keep their signing powder dry, however.

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey are doing the right thing as they hold their transfer nerve over signings.

The Blues boss insisted he could’ve had a full plane of players away with him for the club’s pre-season training camp in Slovakia.

As it is, just new Aussie Adrian Segecic is the single signing through the door so far, as the pace quickens over business among Championship rivals.

New boys Birmingham City have signed a whopping six players this month, while the likes of Stoke City, Charlton and Derby County have been busy.

The Potters and Addicks have landed two new additions, while the Rams have recruited three new players this month - and are being linked with an eye-catching £6.5m move to landed United States international Patrick Agyemang.

In total there has been 20 players signed by Championship clubs this month across 11 different teams from the second tier.

Naturally, there’s a growing clamour among Pompey supporters for business with fans hungry to see the new players through the door the club are working on.

Mousinho’s squad see their pre-season campaign get underway against Woking this week, with there the possibility of new face joining the group in central Europe in the coming days.

The Pompey boss is remaining calm about the situation over signings and feels being patient is the right thing to do.

Mousinho feels it would have been easy for Pompey to have a full plane full of new faces jetting off on Saturday, with plenty of opportunities to land new additions.

The Blues head coach is keen to ‘push the limits’ when it comes to the finances afforded the football operation, however.

And if that means playing the waiting game for transfer while others get business down then that’s something Mousinho is comfortable with.

Mousinho: We want to push limits

The Pompey boss said: ‘The best way to put it is we could’ve had a full plane going to Slovakia.

‘We could’ve been done by now and had six or seven players in already.

‘It would’ve been really easy for us to do that, because there’s plenty of players available.

‘There’s plenty of players we could’ve got who are within budget and we could’ve just been done with it. That’s just not the way we want to go though.

‘We want to push the limits in terms of what we’ve been given, we want to spend the money wisely and spend the money on bringing in the right players.

‘Adrian was a player who was available early in the window, we wanted to get that done and we managed to get that done.

‘We’re being patient with the others because we want to bring in the right players at the right time.

‘We want to bring in players with the quality we think can affect the Championship, rather than players who we’re not quite sure about and it could go either way.’