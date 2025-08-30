Key Josh Murphy Portsmouth team news update amid Leicester City transfer speculation

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
Josh Murphy starts for Pompey today against Preston North End.

The Blues’ key man is in John Mousinho’s starting XI amid transfer speculation linking the winger with Leicester City.

John Mousinhi names an unchanged team from the one who drew 1-1 at West Brom last weekend.

That means Murphy operating down the left flank, as he starts his third Championship game of the season.

There’s one change on the bench as new boy Josh Knight comes in, following his arrival from Hannover 96 earlier this month. Ibane Bowat is the player who drops out of the squad.

Pompey: Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Dozzell, Swift; Bianchini, Segecic, Murphy; Bishop. Subs: Killip, Williams, Knight, Matthews, Devlin, Le Roux, Kosznovszky, Minhyeok, Waddingham.

