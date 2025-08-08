Matt Ritchie is set leave Pompey with Reading keen on the Fratton favourite. Royals boss Noel Hunt today speaks on the League One side’s interest.

Reading are ‘big admirers’ of Matt Ritchie as they pursue a move for the Pompey winger.

Noel Hunt has lauded the ‘fantastic’ Gosport lad as he decides his future, with a departure from Fratton Park set to arrive before the close of the summer transfer window.

Noel Hunt confirms Reading interest in Matt Ritchie

The out-of-favour Blues academy graduate is seeking a move away from PO4, and has explored the possibility of joining up with former Fratton striker Hunt.

The Newcastle United arrivals also has some Championship interest and is currently considering his next move, as he trains away from John Mousinho’s first-team group.

Now Hunt has confirmed his appreciation of Ritchie, as they look to strengthen their squad for a Championship push next term after also signing Paddy Lane.

The former Republic of Ireland international was keen to show his respect towards Pompey, with the 35-year-old still having a year to run on his deal at his hometown club.

But Hunt’s appreciation of Ritchie was apparent, as the Royals wait for their chance to make a move for the player.

He told the Reading Chronicle: ’He’s contracted to Portsmouth.

‘He’s a fantastic player and has played at the highest level for a number of years. A few of the boys know him.

‘Until we get permission to speak, we won’t do that because it’s not in our nature.

‘We’re a big admirer and know we want a supply of wide players that can give our nines something to attack in the box so we can be aggressive

‘There are loads of players out there but when they’re contracted to other teams, it’s unfair to speak about them.’

Failure to agree on playing time behind Ritchie’s likely Pompey exit

Ritchie’s days at Pompey are numbered with the player and Mousinho unable to reach common ground over the picture moving forward over his playing time this season.

Speaking about the situation last month, the Blues boss told The News: ‘We had a conversation at the back end of last year and again a couple of weeks ago about Matt’s role this season and the potential for playing time. We basically ended up shaking hands and saying Matt is free to find other opportunities if available to him.

‘There's a real desire in Matt to still play and to still feature every single week in the Championship - and he was absolutely terrific for us last year in terms of everything we did to get us into the position we are in now.

‘But Matt’s expectation versus mine or versus ours as a club didn’t necessarily match up. We wanted to make sure we ended on a high and with that relationship intact, so Matt can go and explore pastures new.

‘Matt probably expected more playing time than last season. Matt is someone who is incredibly fit, incredibly ambitious, he started 28 games last season. I am pretty sure if you gave him the option, he will be ready to start 46 games the season after.

‘There’s definitely a hunger and desire there, even at Matt’s age, to play as many games as possible and we completely respect that.

‘There was no disagreement, we ended up speaking very amicably about it and that’s the best way. What we wanted to avoid is having any disagreement further down the line when games started.'