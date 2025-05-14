Cohen Bramall has spoken of his appreciation over his Pompey stay as he leaves Fratton Park.

The left-sided player has described the ‘special’ experience of his time at PO4, after helping John Mousinho’s men secure their place in the Championship.

And Bramall has thanked Blues fans for allowing him to play with the confidence, which made his stay at the club a success.

Pompey yesterday announced their retained list, after completing their mission of staying in the second tier following their return to the level after a 12-year absence.

Bramall’s exit was confirmed along with Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully and Alexander Milosevic, following his arrival from Rotherham in January.

The 29-year-old made 12 appearances in his time at PO4, starting four times and making eight appearances off the bench.

Bramall made himself a popular figure with supporters in that time, often offering energy to see out important results with his crossing ability standing out from the left flank.

The former Arsenal man last night penned a message to thank both Pompey and their followers for the experience. Bramall spoke of his pride at getting the opportunity to the Blues - and all of those who helped make his stay at positive one.

Bramall said: ‘Pompey fans, my time at Portsmouth may have been short, but it's been nothing less than special.

‘I want to thank everyone at the club for the opportunity and support, and most of all, the fans your passion and belief gave me real confidence every time I stepped on the pitch.

‘I'll always be grateful for the memories made at Fratton Park. It was an honour to put on the shirt and play for this historic club, and I'm proud to have played a part in helping Pompey retain Championship status.

‘Wishing the club and supporters all the best for the future. PUP’

Pompey boss John Mousinho has already outlined his appreciation for Bramall’s efforts and a move he feels was a beneficial one for all parties. Mousinho hinted at a departure for the former non-league operator last month, while thanking for what he’s done for his most recent employers.

He said: ‘I think Cohen’s had a massive impact.

‘Cohen’s started four games and played 12 games all together.

‘If you look at the player who was in and out of Rotherham’s side, playing as an eight and a bit out of position at times, to come in and have the impact he’s had here up a level and in a relegation fight has been massive for Cohen. It’s been a real big contribution.

‘That’s especially the case given he’s been competing with one of the better left-backs, certainly in terms of form, at the level.

‘Fair play, he’s come in, worked very well, is a very popular player and been great to work with.

‘But we have two contracted left-backs next year, so maybe the conversation isn’t straightforward as I feel about Cohen, but whatever happens in the future I think he’s set himself up really well with what he’s done over the past few months.

‘I hope Cohen goes away regardless of what happens here and says “I’ve played double figures in terms of games at a Championship club”.

‘A platform like Portsmouth, I would have absolutely jumped at a chance to play at a platform like that because it’s a special, special place to play at the worst of times. Cohen has been quite public about how he loves the atmosphere and he loves the lads, so I think it’s been a brilliant step for him.’