Former Pompey winger Marcus Harness | Getty Images

Former Pompey winger Marcus Harness has been made a free agent.

The 29-year-old, who cost the Blues in the region of £800,000 when they signed him from Burton Albion in 2019, has been told he’s free to leave Ipswich Town upon the expiry of his contract later this month.

The Tractor Boys reportedly had the option of an additional 12 months on the player’s contract but declined the opportunity to activate it. It means Harness leaves Portman Road following 89 appearances and 12 goals over the three years he spent with the club.

Harness joins midfielder Massimo Luongo in leaving Ipswich this summer, after the recently-relegated Premier League side announced their retained list on Monday. Both Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess are in talks over extending their stays, while the Tractor Boys have taken up the option they had on defender Elkan Baggott.

Marcus Harness - life after Pompey

Marcus Harness in Premier League action for Ipswich against Liverpool | AFP via Getty Images

Harness won two promotions during his time at Ipswich. He featured 40 times and scored six goals as the Suffolk side finished runners-up to League One champions Plymouth Argyle in the 2022-23 season.

He then played 34 games and contributed four goals as Kieran McKenna’s troops booked a surprise return to the top flight in 23/24 behind Championship winners Leicester.

A Checkatrade Trophy winner with Pompey in 2019, Harness played twice for Ipswich in the Premier League before he was allowed to move to Derby County on loan on the final day of the 2024 summer transfer window.

At Pride Park, the winger contributed four goals and three assists in the 41 games he featured in and played a vital role in the Rams’ successful bid to avoid relegation.

Harness has already been linked with a return, with Football League World reporting that boss John Eustace is keen to be reunited with the player next term.

‘Time was right’ for Marcus Harness to leave Pompey

Former Pompey winger Marcus Harness | Getty Images

Harness spent three seasons at Fratton Park making 134 appearances for the club under both Kenny Jackett and then Danny Cowley.

He scored 31 goals in that period and registered 21 assists. However, following his reported £600,000 move to Ipswich in 2022, Cowley said the time was right his prized-asset to say goodbye to Pompey.

He told The News at the time: ‘We’re sad to say goodbye to Marcus, who was a key player for us last season – both with his goals and assists.

‘He’s someone who I think has Championship quality, but ultimately it was the right time for him to move on.

‘And with only a year left on his contract, it makes good business sense for us and gives us some flexibility in further developing our squad.

‘I’m sure all our supporters will join me in wishing Marcus the very best for his career and we appreciate his efforts in a Pompey shirt.’

