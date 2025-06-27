Silkeborg's Pelle Mattsson, who's been linked with a move to Pompey. Pic credit: Midtjyllands Avis | Midtjyllands Avis

The 2.5m-rated Silkeborg star has spoken about Portsmouth transfer talk and how things stand amid English interest in the midfielder.

Pelle Mattsson has spoken for the first time since noise of a move to Pompey emerged.

And the Danish star has outlined his dreams of continuing his fast-emerging career in England, with the £2.5m-rated Superliga talent attracting attention from these shores.

The Blues were yesterday reportedly among those eyeing the 23-year-old, as they build for their second season in the Championship under John Mousinho.

The News reported last night there’s still a distance to travel before any deal is agreed for the midfielder, however, who was today featuring in a friendly match for his Silkeborg side against FC Midtjylland.

And Mattsson stated he still is waiting for ‘concrete’ developments on his future, with there 18 months to run on his existing deal - but acknowledged there could be movement on that front.

And the former Denmark age-group international, seen as one of his league’s top performers, has made it clear a move has to be one which suits all parties for that to happen.

Speaking to Midtjyllands Avis, Mattsson said: 'Of course I have no comments on that (talk of Portsmouth interest). These are reports and rumours. I have seen it, but I actually have nothing more to say about it.

'I actually have no idea (how the story came about). I was just told this morning that some people had seen it on social media. But in a transfer window, a lot is written.

'I'm taking it easy. Of course I'm in contact with my agent from time to time, but I've also spoken to Kent Nielsen (SIF's head coach) about keeping my focus on what I have to do right now, and that's SIF (Silkeborg).

'That's where I'm putting all the hard work. It may well be that something will come, but it may also not. We'll have to see about that.

'I do not even want to go into it or spend time on it. Not even in my head, because it is not concrete. If there comes a day when an agreement is signed, then I can relate to it. But everything else is irrelevant, to be honest.

'Yes, of course. I can take a position on it if something concrete comes up at some point. But it would be out of place to stand here and comment on rumours.

'It has always been my biggest dream to come to England. It has been like that since I was very little. I could also see myself over there in the future in terms of playing style and things like that. It is definitely a great football country. But dreams are one thing. I put that aside when I get on the training pitch.

'It's not like I've said I want to leave now. As Kent Madsen (SIF's director) has said, I have expressed in a nice and proper way that I do not want to extend my contract here, and then we will see. It must be a good agreement for all parties at some point, but I do not know when that will be.'

Friendlies and Uefa Conference League for Mattsson to negotiate

As well as a friendly programme to negotiate, Silkeborg have Uefa Conference League qualifiers potentially taking place through July and August where Mattsson will be wanted.

The man who’s played 34 times for his club this season, bagging three goals and two assists to date, feels he’s managing to put the speculation over his future to one side to focus on performing for his club.

Mattsson added: 'Not at all (he has one foot out the door). I'm doing really well in Silkeborg, and I'm doing everything I can when I'm here. There's not a lot of focus in all sorts of other places. But I won't hide the fact that it's new to me that there might be some interest around here.

'When you've played a lot of games and done well, you get a lot of eyes on you. I've just had to get used to that, but I think I've found a nice balance, and what's on the pitch is the most important thing, after all.'