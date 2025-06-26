Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eye Danish Superliga star in Championship battle for deal
Pompey are on the trail of Danish midfielder Pelle Mattsson, according to reports.
The Blues have today been linked with a move for the Silkeborg man, with a number of Championship sides said to be keen.
Mattsson has 18 months left on his agreement with the Superliga outfit where he’s played 34 games this season, returning three goals and two assists to date
And, according to Bold.DK, Pompey are one of the 23-year-old’s suitors though ‘other Championship clubs are also eyeing the hard-working midfielder’.
Sources in Denmark say the 23-year-old has been attracting interest from England - and made his intention clear to take on a new challenge away from the club he’s emerged at.
There’s still said to be a distance to travel to seal a move for Mattsson, who is keen to progress his career in the Championship next season and has a number of potential interested parties.
The former Denmark age-group international was training with his club this morning, ahead of their friendly with FC Midtjylland tomorrow evening.
Mattsson is due to address the press today ahead of that clash.
