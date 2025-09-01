The evolving Portsmouth squad picture impacting deadline day transfer activity

Pompey have the EFL 25-man squad rules as a consideration ahead of this evening’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Pompey are balancing their transfer deadline day business off against the football rulebook.

The EFL’s 25-man squad restrictions are a significant consideration for the Blues’ football operation ahead of tonight’s 7pm deadline.

But the way their likely activity is developing at present looks set to leave them the wriggle room to complete their summer playing trading.

John Mousinho confirmed after Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Preston North End they would start deadline day with two places in their squad available.

Out-of-favour defender Tom McIntyre will not be registered if he’s still at PO4 after tonight’s cut-off point for player trading, while Abdoulaye Kamara today joined German outfit FC Saarbrucken.

Contracted under-21 players do not count towards the 25-man total with Reuben Swann, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews and Adrian Segecic all in that category. All of those players were born after January 1, 2004 which is the cut-off point for the 2025-26 season.

Significantly, incoming striker Makenzie Kirk was born in February 2004 meaning he just scrapes inside the key date and will not require one of the 25 berths.

Crystal Palace’s Franco Umeh would though if the 20-year-old joined from Selhurst Park on a loan deal, as was mooted when The News revealed Pompey’s interest last month.

Any players coming in on temporary deals occupy a squad spot regardless of whether they are inside the under-21 threshold, as was the case when Mark O’Mahony joined on loan from Reading last season.

The Blues are now looking at a permanent deal for the former Cork City talent, however, again meaning he would not occupy a place in the 25-man squad.

Jordan Archer’s future was in the balance heading into deadline day, with the keeper looking to find the regular minutes he’s not going to get at Fratton Park this season.

Pompey boss Mousinho confirmed to The News on Saturday moving the keeper on and replacing him with an under-21 successor was an option, in the event it was necessary to free up a space for another new face.

That doesn’t currently look to be a pressing issue, however, but remains an area which could be utilised in the face of a late flurry of activity.

Pompey’s squad

Goalkeepers: Nicolas Schmid, Ben Killip, Jordan Archer.

Defenders: Jordan Williams, Zak Swanson, Jacob Farrell, Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat, Josh Knight.

Midfielders: Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell, Terry Devlin, John Swift, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky.

Attackers: Josh Murphy, Harvey Blair, Florian Bianchini, Callum Lang, Minhyeok Yang.

Striker: Colby Bishop.

Contracted under-21 players: Reuben Swann, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Adrian Segecic.

On loan: Toby Steward, Harry Clout.

Likely to leave/deregistered: Tom McIntyre.