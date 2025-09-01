He’s one of our own and he’s back home. Here’s the latest on the transfer deadline move bringing Conor Chaplin back to PO4.

Pompey have sealed the phenomenal deadline day capture of Conor Chaplin.

The News understands the Blues have landed a massive move at the transfer window’s climax, with the huge Fratton favourite returning to PO4.

Reports emerged this afternoon of a deal being in the offing for the man who came through the ranks at PO4, before leaving for Coventry City in 2018.

And there was credence to that talk with John Mousinho seeing the 28-year-old as the ideal option to add class and finesse to his attacking options.

The deal is to be officially announced tonight, with a 7pm transfer deadline and January recall option for Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys need to cut players from their squad to conform with the EFL 25-man squad restrictions, after their relegation from the Premier League last term.

And Chaplin is being sacrificed, with the man who has been at Portman Road for four years in the final year of his existing agreement.

There’s little doubt news of the attacker coming back to Pompey will be given an ecstatic reception from the Fratton Faithful, hungry for an exciting end to their side’s summer activity.

And they are getting that, in the shape of the classy talent who banged in 25 goals in 122 appearances at senior level coming back to the club he’s always maintained a close connection with since departing seven years ago.