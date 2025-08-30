Portsmouth boss’ forceful Josh Murphy message amid Leicester City transfer interest

John Mousinho made it clear Josh Murphy ‘isn’t for sale’ amid Leicester City transfer interest in Pompey’s star man.

The Blues boss has stressed how important the winger is to his side’s Championship ambitions this term, with the Foxes keen on the 30-year-old.

Murphy featured for Mousinho’s side in the 1-0 win over Preston North End today at Fratton Park, after reports emerged the team relegated from the Premier League last term are keen on the former Cardiff City man.

Mousinho made it clear he’s not aware of any Leicester interest developing into a tangible offer for the club’s reigning player of the season.

The Pompey boss has spoken to the hierarchy at Fratton Park, and been given a clear indication they have no interest in cashing in on the man who delivered 21 goal contributions last term.

The transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday evening, giving the Blues hardly any time to react if they did choose to let the speedster depart.

Speaking about the reports after the Preston win, Mousinho made it clear what the club’s position is with no intention of letting Murphy move on.

Mousinho said: ‘I’ve deliberately kept away from, it but you can see from Josh’s display how committed he is to this football club.

‘The message is really simple from everyone I’ve spoke to at the football club: Josh isn’t for sale.

‘If there is I haven’t (heard of any interest), I don’t want to bury my head in the sand but from Thursday night onwards I’m concentrating and prepping for the game.

‘I will now get an update and find out if anything’s going on, if anything has gone on.

'But I spoke to the executives before the game and the message from them was “focus on the game - Josh isn’t for sale”.

‘It’s great and has always been the case. I guess it’s an interesting spot for the club to be in, hopefully as we progress we will get interest in players.

‘We’ve always been in a position to fend off any bids when there has been interest.

‘At some point we will have to sell a player, I’m not that naive.

‘But Josh is such an important part of what we’re trying to achieve here, he was last season and has been again today and has been this year.

‘It’s very important to us as a football club that we keep hold of him.’