The names were coming thick and fast, even before the Championship season ended.
And the flow of touted Pompey targets never let up from there, until the window closed on September 1.
We’ve pulled together a list of the players linked with the Blues, a little insight into their credibility and an update on what is now happening with those men - with some wildly varying results.
1. What happened to the players linked with Pompey
From left to right: Nectar Triantis, Grady Diangana, Abu Kamara and Griffin Yow were all linked with Pompey this summer. | The News
2. Hindolo Mustapha
Crystal Palace youngster was watched a number of times by John Mousinho with Pompey eyeing eye-catching talent. The attacker has instead moved to the German second tier on loan with FC Nurnberg, where he's made two appearances. | Getty Images
3. Nectarios Triantis
A name which popped up early on. Pompey had reservations over the Sunderland midfielder stepping up to the Championship, with Triantis instead moving to MLS side Minnesota United. | SNS Group
4. Abdoulie Manneh
Gambian winger was of interest to Pompey who expected him to move to a top European club, with Olympiakos, Wolves and Brighton all said to be keen. Manneh has stayed with Swedish side Mjallby though, who top the Allsvenskan table, with the speedy talent thriving and grabbing nine goals and three assists so far. Photo: Dan Istitene