Latest Championship transfers as business accelerates among Portsmouth rivals as West Brom, Norwich City, Derby County & Co seal moves

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 18:30 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

The transfer pace is quickening in the Championship with some more eye-catching moves over the line this week - including Bristol City, QPR and Middlesbrough business.

Pompey fans are waiting for the next move to get over the line, after Adrian Segecic arrived at PO4 from Sydney FC earlier this month.

It’s been a slow start to summer business in the second tier, but there’s no doubt things are starting to move with more deals of significance getting over the line.

Here’s the latest business completed at the level this week with business hotting up.

From left to right: Daniel Jebbison, Sidnei Tavares, Amadou Mbengue and Nat Phillips have all been on the move in the Championship.

1. From left to right: Daniel Jebbison, Sidnei Tavares, Amadou Mbengue and Nat Phillips have all been on the move in the Championship.

From left to right: Daniel Jebbison, Sidnei Tavares, Amadou Mbengue and Nat Phillips have all been on the move in the Championship. | The News

Macarthur - QPR (undisclosed)

2. Kealey Adamson

Macarthur - QPR (undisclosed) | Getty Images

Millwall - Boro (undisclosed)

3. Josh Coburn

Millwall - Boro (undisclosed) | Cameron Smith/Getty Images Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon - Norwich (undisclosed)

4. Vladan Kovacevic

Sporting Lisbon - Norwich (undisclosed) Photo: Alex Grimm

