It started as a trickle - but now the names are starting to flow.
Pompey are once again being linked with a number of potential recruits, as they aim to accelerate their transfer business this month.
Build-up to the new Championship season and join our free Pompey newsletter, delivering the headlines at lunchtime
Some names The News have stood up, while others have been emphatically shot down as some of the sources of transfer gossip, shall we say, prove to be more reputable than others.
We’ve stayed across every name which has surfaced, with targets emerging from literally all over the world. Here’s the definitive list of players linked with Pompey to date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.