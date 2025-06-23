Every player linked with Portsmouth so far this summer - including Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Sheff Wed talents

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Pompey have been linked with a number of transfers moves - including likes of players leaving West Brom, Norwich City and Crystal Palace as well as contracted talents with Bristol City, Reading, Luton Town & Co. Here’s the definitive list of those mentioned so far.

It started as a trickle - but now the names are starting to flow.

Pompey are once again being linked with a number of potential recruits, as they aim to accelerate their transfer business this month.

Some names The News have stood up, while others have been emphatically shot down as some of the sources of transfer gossip, shall we say, prove to be more reputable than others.

We’ve stayed across every name which has surfaced, with targets emerging from literally all over the world. Here’s the definitive list of players linked with Pompey to date.

From left to right: Patrick Nuamah, Tomas Galvin, Shandon Baptiste and Nectar Triantis are among the players to have been linked with Pompey this summer.

1. Every player linked with Pompey this summer

From left to right: Patrick Nuamah, Tomas Galvin, Shandon Baptiste and Nectar Triantis are among the players to have been linked with Pompey this summer. | The News

Crystal Palace

2. Hindolo Mustapha

Crystal Palace | Getty Images

Sunderland

3. Nectarios Triantis

Sunderland | SNS Group

Mjallby

4. Abdoulie Manneh

Mjallby Photo: Dan Istitene

