It started as a trickle - but now the names are starting to flow.

Pompey are once again being linked with a number of potential recruits, as they aim to accelerate their transfer business this month.

Some names The News have stood up, while others have been emphatically shot down as some of the sources of transfer gossip, shall we say, prove to be more reputable than others.

We’ve stayed across every name which has surfaced, with targets emerging from literally all over the world. Here’s the definitive list of players linked with Pompey to date.