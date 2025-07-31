Portsmouth move to land attacker as £1.95m Frenchman arrives from Swansea City

Pompey have tonight completed a loan deal for the French attacker, as their Championship transfer business accelerates.

Pompey have completed the loan signing of Florian Bianchini from Swansea.

The versatile French attacker arrives on a season-long loan deal from the Blues’ Championship rivals, subject to international clearance.

Bianchini moves to Fratton Park to bolster the forward line as Paddy Lane exits Fratton Park this evening, joining League One side Reading.

The Pompey new boy moved to Wales from French side Bastia last summer, sealing a reported deal for an initial £1.95m as he agreed a four-year contract.

Bianchini scored three goals from 38 appearances, with eight of those outings arriving as Championship starts.

His signing is the fifth of the summer following the captures of Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Luke Le Roux and Mark Kosznovszky.