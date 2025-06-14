Pompey boss John Mousinho. | Getty Images

Eyes are on the Pompey transfer latest, targets, rumours and news ahead of the window reopening on Monday. There will be a clear run until September 1 for the Blues to get their recruitment work done, ahead of their second Championship campaign. Here’s seven key areas which will need the football operation's attention.

Rob Atkinson

The wait goes on to see who assumes the managerial hot-seat at Bristol City. That appointment is likely to afford Pompey clarity on where their pursuit of Rob Atkinson goes this summer, with Rob Edwards - who knows sporting director Rich Hughes from their time at Forest Green - and Gerhard Struber said to be the two in contention for the Ashton Gate posting. Pompey have a good relationship with Robins technical director, Brian Tinnion, which will help but naming Liam Manning’s successor will clearly be significant to what happens with the Pompey loanee.

Reliance on Bishop

Colby Bishop. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Colby Bishop will remain Pompey’s front-line No9 next season, that will evidently be the case and no one is going to argue with the Magic Man’s place at the head of the striking pecking order. But it felt at times last season the Blues were a Bishop injury away from being plunged into a world of pain when it came to leading the line. Kusini Yengi didn’t make the step up to the Championship, Christian Saydee is a more effective 10 and Thomas Waddingham is still raw. Convincing a decent-back up to arrive as support for Pompey’s main mine is a significant challenge this summer.

What happens with Matt Ritchie?

Matt Ritchie celebrates one of his two goals against Middlesbrough in January | The News

Gosport boy Matt Ritchie enters the second year of his Pompey homecoming, as he turns 36 in September after a successful return to his club. John Mousinho spoke honestly about a potentially reduced role for the former Newcastle United man next term, even factoring in the obvious high levels of fitness maintained by the Academy graduate. How that will sit with Ritchie remains to be seen, however, with every outing precious in the dying embers of his career.

Getting the business done early

When Pompey won the League One title the Blues got their recruitment work done early, with most players in the building before they headed off to Spain for their pre-season training camp. Last summer, however, just five new faces made for the trip to Croatia - and that included back-up keeper Jordan Archer and youngster Reuben Swann. Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera were the others, with that a reality of the stiffened competition for the profile of signings required at the level by Pompey. Ideally, John Mousinho will want the bulk of his business done in decent time, though that has be balanced off against patience for the signings coming in who can improve the squad.

Middle of the park

When assessing the make-up of the squad one of the key areas under the microscope is going to be central midfield. As thing stand, Pompey have skipper Marlon Pack contracted, who was on the bench for eight of the final nine games, Andre Dozzell and out-of-favour Abdoulaye Kamara. Not only do the Blues require two new faces to replace the outgoing Freddie Potts and Abdoulaye Kamara, but they need to be front-line options.

Attacking focus

Josh Murphy celebrates his goal against Blackburn in March | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

If midfield is a priority, the other area of the pitch which needs addressing is the front line behind Colby Bishop. Josh Murphy delivered an outstanding 21 goals contributions comprising seven goals and 14 assists, but once Callum Lang’s season came to an end in February there was a reliance on the winger to bring the end product to keeper Pompey in the Championshp. Paddy Lane (one goal, one assist), Christian Saydee (three goals, no assists), Matt Ritchie (five goals, one assists), Harvey Blair (one goal, no assists) and Adil Aouchice (one goal, one assist) managed 11 goals and five assists between them. Not good enough with players likely to come in and go out in that department.

Retaining assets

Pompey’s biggest asset they need to keep at Fratton Park this summer is John Mousinho himself. Chief executive Andy Cullen confirmed last month there has been no approach for their head coach - hopefully that will extend to his big assets, though expecting that to be so is perhaps unrealistic. Josh Murphy is the man likely to cover the most attention, but Nico Schmid and Callum Lang are two others to see their stock rise last term - with all three crucial to what lies ahead.