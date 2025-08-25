This year the deadline falls at 7pm on September 1, with that the cut-off until player trading recommences in the new year.

As ever, it’s been a summer where names have come thick and fast in connection with Pompey.

Some of those reported talks, some have gone on to sign for the Blues with others, well, carrying less substance.

We’ve kept our ears to the ground, so here’s every player linked with Pompey so far - with some insight into the credibility of those reports.

1 . Every player linked with Pompey this summer Every player linked with Pompey this summer including (left to right) Armando Dobra, Griffin Yow, Ronan Hale and Krystian Bielik.

2 . Tomas Galvin Striker remains with Dungannon Swifts in Northern Ireland.

3 . Hindolo Mustapha Crystal Palace winger has been out with a knee injury.