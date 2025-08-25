Every player linked with Portsmouth this summer - including West Brom, Sheff Wed and Cardiff City men

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 25th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST

This time next week the transfer window will be about to close for the summer as Championship clubs complete their business.

This year the deadline falls at 7pm on September 1, with that the cut-off until player trading recommences in the new year.

As ever, it’s been a summer where names have come thick and fast in connection with Pompey.

Some of those reported talks, some have gone on to sign for the Blues with others, well, carrying less substance.

We’ve kept our ears to the ground, so here’s every player linked with Pompey so far - with some insight into the credibility of those reports.

Every player linked with Pompey this summer including (left to right) Armando Dobra, Griffin Yow, Ronan Hale and Krystian Bielik.

1. Every player linked with Pompey this summer

Every player linked with Pompey this summer including (left to right) Armando Dobra, Griffin Yow, Ronan Hale and Krystian Bielik. | Getty

Photo Sales
Striker remains with Dungannon Swifts in Northern Ireland.

2. Tomas Galvin

Striker remains with Dungannon Swifts in Northern Ireland. | David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Crystal Palace winger has been out with a knee injury.

3. Hindolo Mustapha

Crystal Palace winger has been out with a knee injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pompey were linked but weren't keen - and has now moved to Minnesota United.

4. Nectar Triantis

Pompey were linked but weren't keen - and has now moved to Minnesota United. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthWest BromCardiff CityBlues
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice